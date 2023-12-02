Project Leader
Assignment description
Project manager with experience from product development projects including industrialization phase. The products contain electronics, mechanics and software.
As a project manager, you drive deliveries on time and within the agreed budget. Actively works with risk management. Actively works with Engineering as well as Supply Chain and production technology. We use a gated control model as a framework in our projects, but underlying processes within, for example, software development are agile in sprints, while other processes are more waterfall-based.
Project time plan
Project budget
Risk management
Project progress and status follow up and reporting
Project resource planning
Must-have competence/experience
Engineering degree and experience from project management
We have a high level of education among our product development engineers
Good-to-have competence
Knowledge in electronics and/or software development
Personal Skills
Driven and results-oriented with good leadership qualities so that you can motivate project teams to achieve set goals
English and Swedish are required for this position
The position as project manager also requires that you can be on site at our office in Mölnlycke. Så ansöker du
