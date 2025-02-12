Project leader
2025-02-12
TRATON is one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, consisting of the brands Scania, MAN, Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus, Navistar, and RIO. Through our products and services, and as a partner to our customers, we aim to transform transportation together. For us, sustainable economic growth always includes treating people and nature with respect. www.traton.com
In order to be a competitive player on the market, TRATON Financial Services need to re-position into the digital economy. This means a major transformation to move into the next generations way of working, digital platforms and solutions served in a cutting edge de-coupled data structure. The service solution is based on world class sub service providers that will be governed and steered by a professional service management organisation. Our mission is to work closely with all stakeholders to enable seamless delivery and assist the acceleration of new services provided to our markets all over the world. TRATON Financial Services act as a service provider and we are currently in the beginning of our Transformation and our focus is to shape the future for TRATON Financial Services.
Are you our new Project Manager
Digital transformation is going faster and faster and TFS need to transform accordingly in pace, both internally as well as on the market when moving into the eco system of transportation and logistics. For this change to happened we have established a Digital Factory where we develop our services towards our local markets within TRATON Financial Services. We act as a service provider and are currently in the beginning of our Transformation and the focus has been heavily on basics in place until now when we hope to be able to spend more time and money on shaping the future for TRATON Financial Services.
Do you have broad experience working with project management within IT. Are you used to work in an agile way with implementation and development? Do you have knowledge of working with product management. Then we see that we could be a good match for you.
Your role:
As a Project Manager/Initiative Lead you will
Define Scope and plans, with coordination and planning of activities, connected to deliveries of the service.
Find the best Solution for the Problem, with our technology and service design specialists find the best re-usable solution to meet user and customer needs.
Improve and fine tune Way-of-Working, connected to design, lean-agile development, and continues improvement of the service.
Align interaction between Initiatives and other connecting actives, secure collaboration, and review dependencies.
Secure continues improvement and support, services are built with continuous improvement in mind
The work is on a global level and our environment is in constant change and we build and shape as we run. You will there for need to have a growth mindset and a pragmatic way of working, but at the same time be able to evaluate, priorities and act in order to build sustainable and robust solutions that can evolve over time. You will also need to be confident in working and leading virtual teams and resources within different parts of TFS and our Service Providers. This to enable the co-creation set-up and iterative way of working, that is part of our new set-up within TFS.
Competence and experience:
Previous experience of project management driving development of complex projects in decentralized organizations.
Knowledge of Product organizations and agile way of working
Knowledge of ERP implementation and scaling.
Knowledge of successful change and innovation initiatives in combination with business development
An interactive way of working that supports resources and develops best practice around workflows
Be able to create structure and to keep order in an environment that is under change
Fluent in English both oral and in writing
As a person you are a confident leader with ability to build and develop teams, you have a can-do attitude, enjoying working in a constantly changing environment where we are expected to lead and support others to join the journey. You have strong communication skills in order to build trust.
Benefits:
International contacts around the world
Joining a global team of talented professionals
Work life balance with currently two office days per week
If you're ready to take on this exciting challenge and make a significant impact in the world of TRATON Financial Services, we look forward to your application!
