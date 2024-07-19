Project Leader
Ingka Services AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2024-07-19
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ingka Services AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Älmhult
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Who you are
As a Project Leader within the Fulfilment Management Solution, you will lead the topic on Business Architecture. Business Architecture plays a crucial role by defining and overseeing the structure, processes, and systems that support the achievement of business goals and objectives. This role combines extensive business knowledge with technical expertise to ensure that IKEA's business architecture aligns with its strategic vision.
Business Architecture has an important role in ensuring that our business processes, and technology investments, are aligned with our strategic objectives. This role requires a blend of business insight, technical expertise, and leadership skills to drive successful business transformations.
You are passionate about creating value through connection of business to architecture and enjoy developing IKEA as a business by building relationships and networks. You will together with peers lead the framing and assessment within FMS and, secure that we follow defined architecture principles and reach the business goals with the defined target architecture. We expect you to have a very good knowledge of the Fulfillment Unit Management related capabilities. You have experience of capturing business models and how they connect into strategies, digital and data needs and transformation plans where we expect you to have relevant experience and track record.
You are analytical and have a particular eye for details, still being able to relate to the bigger context and find ways to reach business goals and secure that architecture targets are considered. You are effective in communicating, able to present relevant content, create trust and by that navigate and lead the business and people in a complex and fast-changing business and technology environment.
You are highly motivated to deliver results by guiding business through people and collaborate and interact with different stakeholders in a global context.
You are working close to peers, business leaders and other stakeholders and used to define architecture that captures business opportunities and deliver results with a high sense of urgency.
The IKEA culture and values are crucial for our business and day to day work life. For you to thrive and grow with IKEA it's important for us that you share our values!
Your responsibilities
1. Shape ideas - in close collaboration with relevant internal and external stakeholders- into concrete, robust and appropriate business architecture, and transition roadmap.
2. Secure that the architecture reflects customer, supplier and co-worker experience, time to market, sharing and collaboration, digital capabilities, operational, security, financial, social, and environmental considerations and actively contribute to the resolution of conflicting requirements.
3. Describe the current and future state of intended business change as well as the transition to reach the future state ensuring aligned and consistent business process and IT development across IKEA value chain.
4. Secure that the transition roadmap reflects the level of uncertainty of the future state. Balance the transformations of foundational building blocks with continued business value delivery.
5. Communicate and baseline the architectures and transition roadmaps with relevant business and IT stakeholders within FMS and across organisation(s) and seek understanding and agreement to ensure aligned and consistent business process and IT development across IKEA value chain.
6. Ensure that the architecture and roadmap comply with relevant policies, principles, rules, and standards. Suggest revisions when compliance does not create business value.
7. Identify potential risks and challenges related to business architecture and develop mitigation strategies.
8. Ensure that agreed architectures and transition roadmap guide the scoping of FMS and other business development initiatives as well as the detailed design and delivery of solutions.
9. Assist in change management efforts by providing insights into the impact of changes on the business architecture and helping teams adapt to new processes or systems.
10. Collaborate closely with business and IT stakeholders to improve architecture with learnings from the implementation.
11. Develop and maintain the business architecture maintain the business architecture framework, including business capabilities, processes, information, and technology components (POTI dimensions)
Together as a Team
Being a part of a global organization, the global IKEA network opens many possibilities. You will be working across countries and business areas.
You will represent a strong brand with a big social and environmental responsibility and be in the forefront of driving change.
We are on a transformation journey! The FMS Transformation is an enabler to the Retail Direction and the 10 jobs. We are investing to transform our fulfilment solution to create the right pre-conditions for the future of omni-channel.
To know more about FMS please visit us here:
Fulfilment Management Solution (FMS) (sharepoint.com)
This role is based in Amsterdam or Malmo, and you will report to Matthias Wilm, Global Business & Process Development Leader. If you are outside of one of those two locations, please connect in with us directly as we would still like to explore with you, if you are the right candidate, what flexibility we could offer.
Please note that we will be reviewing and interviewing applications on a continuous basis.
Warmly welcome to connect and apply! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-30
E-post: talita.moraes.olsen@ingka.ikea.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ingka Services AB
(org.nr 556608-1351)
Älmhultsgatan 2 (visa karta
)
215 86 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Ingka Services AB Jobbnummer
8807541