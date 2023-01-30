Project Leader - Logistics
Recruitbyme i Sverige AB / Datajobb / Skövde Visa alla datajobb i Skövde
2023-01-30
, Tibro
, Tidaholm
, Götene
, Skara
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Recruitbyme i Sverige AB i Skövde
, Jönköping
, Borås
, Linköping
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige Publiceringsdatum2023-01-30Om företaget
Recruitbyme är din partner för framgångsrik rekrytering anpassat för dina behov. Rätt person, med rätt kompetens, på rätt plats. Smart automatiserad och digitaliserad rekrytering för bästa matchning.Beskrivning av jobbet
For our client Aurobay (Skövde) we are looking for a Project Leader within logistics.
Uppdragsbeskrivning
• Develop and implement optimized process and logistic flow.
• Develop and implement optimized transport methods internally.
• Support advanced engineering within the logistic point of view.
• Supports production with implementation of new logistic systems.
• Support logistic layout.
• Support and be an active partner to the Plant in the strive towards Vision Plan
• Contribute in best practice sharing teams.Kvalifikationer
• Engineering degree from a college, university or equivalent.
• Experience in Production Engineering and Lean Culture
We believe you are/have:
• Experienced in Production Engineering and Lean Culture.
• Independent and driving.
• Analytical ability.
• Open for changes.
• Good ability to communicate in speech and writing.
• Good communication skills in English and Swedish, both spoken and written.
• Level of education: Engineering degree from a college, university or equivalent.
It is meritorious if you have knowledge of the processes, methods and tools (Initial control, Teamcenter) at Manufacturing. Skills in Process Development preferably in automotive industry, 6-Sigma and LEAN competence is also a plus.
As a person we believe you have great communication skills, you collaborate well with others, put the team deliveries first and stand up for both Aurobay 's culture and business. We also think you are a structured person who plans and has documentation skills. Self-driven, result oriented, flexible and positive attitude.
Start: February 2023
End: February 2024 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Recruitbyme i Sverige AB
(org.nr 559320-8654) Arbetsplats
Recruitbyme Jobbnummer
7394895