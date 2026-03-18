Project Lead / Financial Controller - Group Finance Reporting
AstraZeneca AB / Controllerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla controllerjobb i Göteborg
2026-03-18
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AstraZeneca AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Södertälje
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
What if your next finance role empowered you to rethink how a global company runs? At AstraZeneca, we're searching for a financial project manager and controller who brings sharp financial skill and a restless curiosity. We want someone who challenges convention, connects dots across complex landscapes, and turns ideas into scalable impact.
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca is a global, science-led, patient-focused biopharmaceutical company. We focus on discovering, developing and commercialising prescription medicines for some of the world's most serious diseases. AstraZeneca Sweden plays a pivotal role in our shared global purpose - to better patients' lives. That's why every one of us is motivated to make a difference. With a heritage that stretches back more than a century, we are extremely proud of our local reputation in Sweden. This is a place where the history and future of medicine come together.
About the team
Group Finance Reporting (GFR) Sweden is a specialist team of eight within our global GFR organization. We own statutory accounting for all Swedish legal entities, contribute to the global consolidation of AZ Group accounts, and lead reporting from Sweden towards Group. We advise the business regarding IFRS and Swedish GAAP standards, manage Swedish pensions and financial assets accounting, and complete corporate transactions such as dividends and capital changes. We continually pursue simplification, standardization, and automation to deliver value at scale.
The role
As a Project Lead / Financial Controller in GFR Sweden, you will operate at the intersection of controllership and change, driving transformation while safeguarding financial integrity. You will independently manage key global finance projects and serve as the process expert for Sweden Finance. You will collaborate with colleagues in Global Finance to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and compliance. You'll also serve as a key finance point of contact for the Swedish Hub, coordinating across global teams and third-party providers to create cohesion, transparency, and momentum.
This role can be place in either Gothenburg, Stockholm or Södertälje.
What you'll do
* Lead improvement projects end-to-end across finance, from discovery to deployment, with measurable outcomes in cycle time, quality, and user experience.
* Own and develop business areas within Sweden Finance, ensuring strong governance, compliant execution, and continuous optimization.
* Support global strategic finance programs (e.g., S/4HANA), translating policy and building pragmatic, future-proof processes.
* Build trusted relationships across Global Finance and with outsourced partners, aligning priorities and elevating ways of working.
* Lead and support financial modernization and other central initiatives, acting as the Sweden process expert and change ambassador.
* Identify and implement simplification opportunities and legal/regulatory changes, embedding them sustainably in operations.
* Provide advisory support to business collaborators on IFRS and Swedish GAAP, bringing clarity to complex topics.
What you'll bring/ Essential Requirements
* A degree in Business Administration or Economics.
* 7+ years of qualified finance experience in complex, global environments.
* Excellent Swedish and English interpersonal skills.
* Strong Financial Controllership, with proven track record to manage multiple projects and workstreams.
* Advanced Excel skills and data fluency; comfort integrating insights from multiple sources.
* Demonstrated leadership in value delivery and project execution.
* Experience developing, deploying, and monitoring policies, standards, or SOPs.
* Track record in finance transformation and operational improvement.
* Evidence of driving innovation and automation with measurable business impact.
* Problem-solving approach, analytical rigor, and calm under pressure.
* Proactive, self-starting approach-challenges the status quo, prioritizes effectively, and delivers at pace.
* Solid understanding of IFRS and Swedish GAAP.
Preferred qualifications
* Experience leading business change initiatives (including change management and adoption).
* SAP (preferably S/4HANA) and Hyperion experience.
* Experience working with outsourced/managed service providers.
Why join us?
Join a team where you can shape how Finance operates in a truly global, high-impact environment, blending hands-on controllership with strategic project leadership. You'll collaborate with sharp, supportive colleagues who value fresh thinking and are committed to continuous improvement. As you navigate a broad collaborator landscape, from Sweden to Group, you'll expand your influence, improve approaches to collaboration, and turn bold ideas into measurable outcomes.
Help us accelerate towards our big purpose and impact patients
What's Next?
If this sounds like your next challenge, submit your CV and a cover letter explaining your motivation by 30 March 2026. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-248088". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Astrazeneca AB
(org.nr 556011-7482) Arbetsplats
AstraZeneca Jobbnummer
9806061