Project Lead Engineer
Siemens Energy AB / Elektronikjobb / Finspång Visa alla elektronikjobb i Finspång
2026-06-12
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Siemens Energy AB i Finspång
, Norrköping
, Motala
, Örebro
, Västerås
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A Snapshot of Your Day
Join our dynamic Project Lead Engineering team and take the lead in delivering complex gas turbine packages to customers worldwide. As a Project Lead Engineer for mechanical systems, you'll drive function-critical projects for the Oil & Gas market, including power generation units in highly variable and offshore environments. You'll coordinate engineering efforts, manage technical obligations, and represent your project in front of clients, ensuring every detail meets demanding specifications. Imagine building a positive team spirit, communicating proactively, and shaping the future of energy solutions through your expertise and leadership.
How You'll Make an Impact
Lead and coordinate the engineering team to deliver mechanical systems for complex gas turbine projects.
Define the scope of delivery based on customer contracts and monitor progress to minimize risks and maximize opportunities.
Represent your project in front of clients, ensuring technical excellence and clear communication.
Collaborate with internal and external suppliers to fulfill all technical obligations on time.
Foster a positive, goal-oriented project team spirit and encourage proactive communication.
What You Bring
Proven experience in mechanical engineering, ideally with gas turbines or rotating equipment.
Strong ability to read and interpret customer contracts from a technical perspective.
Background in engineering for Oil & Gas customers and familiarity with relevant industry standards.
Goal-oriented, responsible, and structured approach to project work.
Experience working in project teams and a desire to contribute to a developing organization.
About the Team
You'll join a skilled group of engineers specializing in electrical, controls, and mechanical disciplines, dedicated to delivering complex projects to global customers. The team thrives on collaboration, technical excellence, and a shared commitment to client satisfaction. We focus on projects that challenge us to innovate and grow, especially in the Oil & Gas sector where every solution is tailored to unique customer needs and environments. Our mission is to bundle expertise, drive productivity, and ensure the highest engineering quality in every delivery.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character – no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Don't hesitate – apply via https://jobs.siemens-energy.com/en_US/jobs
, id nr 297678 not later than 2026-07-03.
Ongoing selection is applied, the role might be filled before last application date.
We refrain from all contact with staffing and recruitment companies, or advertising brokers.
Location: Finspång
Trade Union Representatives:
Unionen, unionen.finspang.se@siemens-energy.com
Sveriges Ingenjörer & SACO, asi.se@siemens-energy.com
Ledarna, Anders Fors, ledarnaklubbenseab@siemens-energy.com
IF Metall, Mikael Malmgren, mikael.malmgren@siemens-energy.com
#LI-NT1 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "297678". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens Energy AB
(org.nr 556606-6048)
612 83 FINSPAANG Arbetsplats
Finspaang Jobbnummer
9960732