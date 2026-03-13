Project Lead Engineer
2026-03-13
At ABB, we help industries run leaner and cleaner-and every person here makes that happen. You'll be empowered to lead, supported to grow, and proud of the impact we create together. Join us and help run what runs the world.
This position reports to: Engineering Manager
Your role and Responsibilities
Are you ready to shape the electrical backbone of advanced crane systems used around the world? As a Project Lead Engineer in our Hardware Engineering team, you will design and document the electrical hardware that powers complex, safety-critical industrial equipment. You'll work with both standardized solutions and project-specific adaptations, using modern electrical design tools and established baselines to deliver high-quality documentation that supports manufacturing, commissioning and long-term lifecycle management.
This role places you at the center of cross-functional collaboration partnering with project managers, software engineers, commissioning teams, supply management and external panel builders to secure robust, safe and maintainable solutions throughout the entire project life cycle.
Key Responsibilities:
Design crane electrical systems according to internal design rules and applicable standards, including PCD, YCD, SLD and CSC documentation.
Develop and maintain hardware documentation using department baselines and standard solutions for MV switchgear, LV distribution, MCCs, PLC cabinets and field boxes.
Dimension and select components such as switchgear, drives, power supplies, safety devices, sensors, cameras, encoders and cables based on project requirements.
Ensure correct signal and functional design, including DI/DO/AI/AO assignments, safety chains, interlocks and power distribution for all crane functions.
Maintain configuration management and traceability of hardware releases and third-party components in Jira, aligned with LCM and configuration management processes.
Participate in design reviews for SLDs, control system configurations, motor control circuits and PCDs, ensuring quality, consistency and compliance with safety requirements.
Support manufacturing and commissioning by clarifying drawings, resolving non-conformities and updating documentation when changes occur on site.
Qualifications for the role
Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering, Mechatronics or similar or equivalent practical experience, with strong emphasis on hands-on engineering.
Experience in industrial power and control systems (LV/MV), ideally within rotating machinery, cranes, marine or heavy industry. Experience from crane projects, marine & ports, or large automated industrial installations (e.g., rolling mills, mining hoists, production lines, power plants) is strongly beneficial.
Proficiency with at least one electrical CAD tool, such as ePlan or Engineering Base, and willingness to work across multiple platforms during transition periods.
Strong understanding of electrical schematics, documentation structures, IEC standards (e.g., IEC 60617) and typical industrial hardware such as breakers, contactors, relays, encoders, cameras, power supplies and PLC I/O.
Familiarity with industrial communication networks (Profinet, Ethernet, fiber optics, PoE cameras, encoders, inclination sensors) and configuration/change management tools like Jira.
Experience from commissioning, troubleshooting or red-lining electrical drawings is advantageous.
Structured, detail-oriented problem solver with strong communication skills in English; Swedish is beneficial for working with local standards and suppliers.
More about us
You will be part of the Ports business line within the Marine and Ports division that is specialized in advanced automation and information systems for all types of container and bulk cargo handling cranes, as well as OCR and electrical systems for container terminals. We offer an international and dynamic working environment where our business delivers advanced technology on large projects across the world in a customer oriented and highly globalized industry.
Recruiting Manager: Alexander Wiklund, +46 76 063 79 37, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Johan Halling,+46 72-461 25 17, Unionen: Pär Ångbäck, +46 70-636 07 04, Ledarna: Olof Kvensler, +46 70-588 91 52. Talent Partner: Anna Nordlund
We look forward to reading your application in PDF format. Last day to apply is April 5. Please note that the interview process is ongoing, apply now to secure your spot in the recruitment process! Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Join us. Be part of the team where progress happens, industries transform, and your work shapes the world. Run What Runs the World.
Building a cleaner, smarter future takes all kinds of minds: the curious, the courageous, and the creative. That's why we welcome people from all backgrounds and experiences.
Ready to make an impact?
https://www.abb.com
