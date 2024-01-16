Project Lead Engineer
2024-01-16
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals, and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
As a Lead Engineer you will be the technical coordinator who leads all engineering disciplines throughout the design, manufacturing, testing and commissioning of our projects worldwide. This includes cooperation and coordination with suppliers, customers, R&D and the engineering disciplines on an international scale. If you decide to join our experienced team of Project Lead Engineers, you will help to enable the green transition in the worldwide energy market by delivering solutions from our market-leading FACTS portfolio.
Your responsibilities
Manage and lead all engineering activities, both in-house and outsourced during the proposal, design and construction stages of FACTS projects.
Act as primary technical interface with all project stakeholders, including customers, suppliers, R&D and local Hitachi Energy Units.
Support proposal efforts by introducing and promoting innovation, cost saving ideas, and value-added solutions to the overall system design concept.
Ensuring that all activities are efficiently and cost-effectively executed according to contract specifications, quality standards and safety requirements.
Manage and lead the team to successfully execute projects with adherence to the project schedule, cost and contract.
Your background
You hold a Master Of Science or have equal competence gained through working experience.
At least five years of professional experience in the power system business.
Documented experience in leading and coordinating engineering teams in a global environment.
Good understanding of power quality applications, STATCOM, SVC and FSC.
Experience from execution of complex delivery projects.
More about us
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements. A team with great cooperation and with diverse backgrounds is waiting for you to join!
You are welcome to apply by 2024-02-07. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Hiring Manager, Anders Peterson, anders.peterson@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Maryam Carlqvist, maryam.carlqvist@hitachienergy.com
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 38,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
