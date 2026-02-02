Project Lead Corelab to Antaros Medical
2026-02-02
Are you interested in medical images, image analysis and leading projects? Would you like to work in a growing company devoted to making a real difference in drug development through ground-breaking imaging? A company, where you would contribute and be a part of a collaborative team? If this ticks your boxes, you should continue reading.
At Antaros Medical, we are pioneering imaging methodologies, such as Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Positron Emission Tomography (PET), to design and deliver clinical studies for decision making and differentiation in drug development.
We value competence and development as well as ideas and solutions. Relations and trust are keys to success, and it is equally important for us to have fun while doing a meaningful job. We have currently around 140 employees working at our offices in Mölndal, Uppsala, and Lund, and we are continuously growing and developing.
As a part of our growth journey, we are looking for a quality-focused and communicative Project Lead Corelab with good organisational skills to join our Corelab Team in Mölndal.
As a Project Lead Corelab, you will be part of a project team where you are responsible for the analysis and delivery of data according to the project's timeline, as well as to our quality requirements and ICH-GCP. You will also to some extent work with quality control and analysis of images from MR and PET investigations and communicate with national and international imaging centres. As part of your on-boarding you will receive a mentor and undergo an extensive training programme.
Your main responsibilities will be:
Ensure that systems for data handling in the project are set up and configured
Development and maintenance of documentation for data handling in project
Planning and follow-up of analysis and delivery of data to customer according to the project's timeline
Delivery of data and reports to customer
Quality control of the images and documentation from the MR and PET investigations in the clinical trials
Segmentation and analysis of images from the MR and PET investigations including documentation of this
Communication with national and international imaging centres on image quality
Who are we looking for?
We emphasize personal suitability and believe that you are a structured and thorough person with attention to quality. We further believe that you are a positive and service-oriented person with good communication skills who enjoys collaborating with others.
We are happy to see that you have an interest in images, technology, and medicine. You also enjoy working on multiple tasks simultaneously and to plan, coordinate, and follow-up on work in projects. We are also happy to see that you like to work with systems.
Desired qualifications and skills:
University degree or relevant higher education, such as in engineering, biomedicine, pharmacy, biomedical laboratory science or similar
Good computer proficiency
Good knowledge of spoken and written English
Experience from project management and programming are an advantage, however not a requirement.
Are you interested?
Great to hear! Please submit your application via this link with a short personal letter and your CV included, no later than February 22nd 2026. Interviews can take place during the advertisement period.
For more information about the position, please contact Anna Ringheim Cadete, Head of Corelab, at +46 73 233 00 03 or anna.ringheim@antarosmedical.com
.
The recruitment refers to permanent full-time employment.
We only handle applications via our recruitment system Teamtailor. The recruitment if managed by Antaros Medical. We kindly decline any contact from recruitment- or staffing firms.
About Antaros Medical
At Antaros Medical, we combine ground-breaking imaging with profound experience in drug development and deep knowledge of disease mechanisms. We are specialized in cardiorenal & metabolic diseases and oncology. We have a global network of collaboration partners and customers, including both Big Pharma and Biotechs, and several European collaboration initiatives such as Innovative Medicine Initiative (IMI) and COST.
Antaros Medical has delivered small complex, mechanistic studies as well as multi-center clinical trials worldwide utilizing our innovative imaging methods. Our global headquarter and imaging Corelab are based in Sweden, and we have recently opened a subsidiary in the US. If you want to find out more about our company, go to our website: www.antarosmedical.com.
Our culture is our people, and our values makes us everything that we are. Please feel free to have a look upon our Culture Handbook to get to know us even more: Our culture - Antaros Medical.
