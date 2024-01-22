Project lead/Coordinator Housing
Northvolt Ett AB / Administratörsjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla administratörsjobb i Skellefteå
2024-01-22
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Northvolt Ett AB i Skellefteå
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a driven Project lead/Coordinator Housing to join us in our mission to contribute to a greener future. The role is a part of our excellent Relocation team based in Skellefteå. By joining us, you will be a key player in establishing up and contribute to building one of the first large scale European battery factories.
About the job
In this role, you will be responsible to managing the search and allocation of housing for our expanding Northvolt family. Does this sound thrilling to you? Great, because there's more! As a Project Lead & Coordinator for Housing at Northvolt, you'll be at the forefront of creating a way of working that not only supports our new employees with housing, but also contributes to the overall experience of moving to Skellefteå.
We believe you'll fit right in if you enjoy taking on multiple projects and thrive in a rapid and ever-changing environment. The cliché "roll up your sleeves" could never have been more appropriate to describe both the role and the company culture. We would love to welcome a fast footed, organized, smart, reliable, and resilient team player who is eager to solve problems and find
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
- Establishing contact with property owners and housing developers
- Drafting lease agreements
- Inspecting apartments/houses
- Coordinating and planning incoming housing
- Providing support to all relocators within Sweden Assisting colleagues in housing allocation
We are looking for someone who is:
- Driven, engaged, and has a business mindset
- Enjoys working with people and is service-oriented
- Capable of developing work methods to streamline housing allocation
- Works methodically and systematically with good data management skills
Northvolt is an equal opportunity employer. We're a diverse group of individuals, united by a common mission, who recognise that while our actions as individuals have a role to play in driving Northvolt towards its goals, we always seek to move forward as a team. We offer you an open and welcoming atmosphere where we win as a team - and fail as a team. Northvolt is growing at the speed of light and we are a strong believer in internal career development. For us it's important to look at your skills and potential, please refrain form including your picture and age with your application to help us with this.
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is asap.
We believe that you have :
- Experience within housing
- Experience from working in service and customer facing roles
- Great knowledge in Microsoft Office (PowerPoint, excel)
- Driver 's license
Bonus points for:
- Bachelor or master 's degree in a relevant field, such as a degree in civil engineering or field related to construction or real estate
- Knowledge of the Skellefteå community
Northvolt makes green batteries for a blue planet. Affordable cells and high-quality battery systems. All manufactured with a record-low carbon footprint. Purposely built to provide Europe with the opportunity to switch to renewable energy - efficiently and entirely.
To accomplish this, we do things differently. We design, manufacture, and recycle everything under one roof. We even build our own factories. All this is incredibly challenging and requires us to think in unconventional ways. We're constantly experimenting, learning and adapting to make batteries so great - they will one day make oil history.
Northvolt is growing fast. We're staffing our international office in Stockholm, our R&D facility, Northvolt Labs, in Västerås, as well as our Gdansk facility for production of battery systems. We're also hiring for our gigafactory Northvolt Ett in Skellefteå, Sweden. We want to work with smart individuals from all disciplines. Strong individuals that truly want to make a positive impact on the future. Those of us already on board share a passion for our mission. We're prepared to work hard in pursuit of excellence. We enjoy the ride and our main drive is to make a difference for real. As a team, we're dedicated to thinking new, working hard and having fun. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt Ett AB
(org.nr 559154-7715), http://northvolt.com/ Arbetsplats
Northvolt Jobbnummer
8411500