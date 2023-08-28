Project Lead Buyer
Atlas Copco Industrial technique AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Nacka Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Nacka
2023-08-28
, Kristinehamn
, Karlskoga
, Storfors
, Lekeberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Atlas Copco Industrial technique AB i Nacka
, Örebro
, Katrineholm
, Eskilstuna
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
Our solutions are a key part of most industries - electronics, medical research, renewable energy, food production, infrastructure and many more. Working with us means working with the latest technologies and groundbreaking, sustainable innovations.
Join us on our journey for a better tomorrow.
Are you ready to embark on a thrilling journey with a cutting-edge technology company? Then don't miss out on this position as Project Lead Buyer at Atlas Copco Industrial Technique! Join our Supplier Value Engineering Team and become a key player in product development projects.
The position
Here you'll coordinate and manage sourcing and industrialization activities with our external suppliers, specifically within the Electronics area. You'll ensure that our strategic sourcing strategies are executed, optimizing long-term quality, delivery, and cost targets. Plus, you'll play a pivotal role in meeting important time-to-market objectives.
But, there's more to it! As a Project Lead Buyer, you'll work in an international setting, with extensive cross-functional networking opportunities, exposure to cutting-edge technologies, and great potential for future growth. You'll be a valued member of our global sourcing team, reporting directly to the Team Manager of Project Buyers.
Join forces with our team of experienced professionals who will support you every step of the way. Together, we'll revolutionize the industry and make a lasting impact.
Main tasks and responsibilities
Drive the sourcing of parts and products for R&D projects, aligned with project time plans, price targets, and sourcing strategies.
Participate in the supplier selection process for new products, manage RFQs, conduct cost follow-ups, and determine the optimal supply chain for sourced parts and products.
Collaborate with R&D and Supplier Quality Engineers to ensure that parts and products are designed for optimal production by the supplier in terms of quality, delivery, and total cost over the product life cycle.
Effectively communicate technical specifications, ensuring that production and quality standards are understood and adhered to by the supplier.
Monitor that assembly and testing equipment and processes are established by our Electronics Manufacturing Service Suppliers to meet the requirements for new products.
Placing and track purchase orders for the project.
Who are you?
If you have some years' experience of various manufacturing processes, value engineering and product development processes together with experience from sourcing, either from a sourcing role or from project-related sourcing and familiarity with new product industrialization - you might be the one we're waiting.
Of course, we value strong skills in cross-functional teamwork and supplier relationship management. If you have previous experience in project management or sourcing from EMS suppliers, that will be highly valued. Ideally, you hold a University or College degree in a technical field or equivalent experience. Lastly, excellent written and spoken English is a must for this international role, and knowledge of Swedish and other languages is a bonus.
Get ready to take charge, be proactive, and take ownership of tasks to ensure optimized production and quality for every product or part. Our team believes in the power of new perspectives and ideas, and we look forward to yours!
Application & more information
We apply ongoing selection, and the position may be filled before the application deadline. We wish that your application contains your CV - but no personal letter - and that you answer some questions connected to your submitting your application.
If you have any questions about the position or process, please contact recruiting manager Malin Strandberg (malin.strandberg@atlascopco.com
) or Talent Acquisition Specialist, Hanna Andersson (hanna.andersson@atlascopco.com
).
Welcome with your application already today!
Diverse by nature and inclusive by choice
Bright ideas come from all of us. The more unique perspectives we embrace, the more innovative we are. Together we build a culture where difference is valued and we share a deep sense of purpose and belonging. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Atlas Copco Industrial Technique AB
(org.nr 556044-9893), https://www.atlascopco.com/sv-se/jobs
Sickla Industriväg 19 (visa karta
)
131 34 NACKA Arbetsplats
Atlas Copco Construction Technique Scandinavia AB Jobbnummer
8062212