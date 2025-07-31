Project Lead

Hcl Technologies Sweden AB / Göteborg
2025-07-31


Roles & Responsibilities:
· Responsible for the technical deliveries of the team as Project lead from HCL.
• Responsible to track overall project health and its progress, reporting back to customer with quality deliverables.
• Work with Departmental head, Product managers, and other stakeholders to develop team goals and delegate tasks to the appropriate team member.
• Work closely with customer and drive technical discussions to align with customer roadmap.
• Responsible for onsite - offshore model for solution delivery and meet business milestones.

• To create work plans, monitor and track the work schedule for the on-time delivery as per the defined quality.
• To ensure process improvement and compliance in the assigned module and participate in the technical discussions/ review.
• To develop and guide the team members in enhancing their technical capabilities and increasing productivity.
• Fulfil Scrum ceremonies during this responsibility.

Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-30
E-post: vikas.koul@hcltech.com

