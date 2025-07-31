Project Lead
Hcl Technologies Sweden AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-07-31
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hcl Technologies Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Skövde
, Helsingborg
, Linköping
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Roles & Responsibilities:
· Responsible for the technical deliveries of the team as Project lead from HCL.
• Responsible to track overall project health and its progress, reporting back to customer with quality deliverables.
• Work with Departmental head, Product managers, and other stakeholders to develop team goals and delegate tasks to the appropriate team member.
• Work closely with customer and drive technical discussions to align with customer roadmap.
• Responsible for onsite - offshore model for solution delivery and meet business milestones.
• To create work plans, monitor and track the work schedule for the on-time delivery as per the defined quality.
• To ensure process improvement and compliance in the assigned module and participate in the technical discussions/ review.
• To develop and guide the team members in enhancing their technical capabilities and increasing productivity.
• Fulfil Scrum ceremonies during this responsibility. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-30
E-post: vikas.koul@hcltech.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare HCL Technologies Sweden AB
(org.nr 556955-5609), https://www.hcltech.com/geo-presence/sweden Jobbnummer
9441812