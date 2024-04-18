Project Lead
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-04-18
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Your contribution will make a difference.
Volvo Cars is on an ambitious journey when it comes to electrification, aiming for 50% of global sales to be pure electrified by 2025 and with the first pure electrified cars being introduced during 2020. To ensure we can achieve and sustain a strong position in the market as an electrified OEM, it is critical to have a solid set up for how to handle aftermarket challenges for both Volvo Cars and Polestar.
Volvo Cars Service Business will therefore implement Battery Centers in each region to secure battery pack replacement supply for the aftermarket as well as fulfilling Volvo Cars strategy for electric vehicle batteries post 1st life. Our ART Battery Life Cycle Service purpose is to ensure hassle free usage for consumers by creating maximum value throughout the Battery lifecycle. The Battery Center will manage storage, analyze and repair/remanufacture as well as build BEV and PHEV battery packs.
What we offer
We are now looking for a professional Project Lead that will be working with projects related to high voltage batteries within the ART Battery Lifecycle Services.
What you'll do
You will formulate the epic and analyze its total cost and potential value in a business case using the Epic template and identify key stakeholders (internal as well as external) and work closely with them. You will continuously update the information regarding the epic as more knowledge is gained.
Further you evaluate the progress and present recommendation at relevant decision meetings at each state transfer, recommendations are based on whether it's valuable to pursue the epic further in the context of overall company prioritizations. You will also:
Stand behind the intention of the epic in dialogue with the development teams and other stakeholders.
Support when defining and prioritizing capabilities and features to realize the value.
Be a stakeholder in backlog refinement and PI planning.
Participate in demos and give feed-back on progress.
Evaluate results against the defined criteria and business case.
What you'll bring
To be successful in this role, you have earned a B.Sc. degree or equivalent and preferably the technical knowledge both in general and vehicle specific with relevant qualifications. It would be beneficial to have the experience working with projects related to high voltage vehicles/batteries. You have excellent cross-functional working skills and experience from working with projects.
Experience from Agile way of working is meritorious.
Fluency in spoken and written English is required.
On a personal level
A sense for good logic and structured way of working will be important in this role, as well as a high ability to work in teams and individually based on the task in hand. You need to have a very good communication skills, curiousness and a personal eagerness to investigate, learn and drive for change to be able to accomplish results.
You need to have a very good communication skills, curiousness and a personal eagerness to investigate, learn and drive for change to be able to accomplish results. You have drive and passion for continuous improvements in your daily work as well as a high ability to work in teams, individually and multicultural.
How to learn more and apply
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Jim Svensson at jim.svensson@volvocars.com
Kindly register your application as soon as possible but not later than 2024-05-03
Please note, due to GDPR applications via email will not be accepted.
Welcome with your application! Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "70913-42422101". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Jim Svensson 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
8621443