Project Lead - Car Service Business
Incluso AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-03-19
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Göteborg
, Partille
, Borås
, Jönköping
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Project Lead - Car Service Business for a global company in Gothenburg. Start ASAP, 2 years contract to begin with.
It's all about people.
The company puts people at the center of everything they do. Being curious about what the people around need and want is key to creating safe, personalized, and sustainable mobility solutions. If you believe in the power of people and share the respect for human-centric innovation, you'll thrive within the company. They are people who care about other people. With this company, you will be surrounded by brilliant, curious colleagues all committed to making a difference,
What you will do
The company enables an effortless car usage and service experience - This is the purpose of the department and here you will contribute to the Purpose. The team's task is to drive EPICs, to support the strategies through the complete value chain.
This role is initially to drive Car Programs but will require to drive transformative EPIC's when needed.
What you will do
Increase speed in the car programs & strategic transformative tasks (EPIC's).
You will be a servant program leader to lead, support & coach units and their product teams.
On a car program level secure department needs & requirements are communicated and driven to a decided state towards Engineering and the value chain, to make sure they are ready to give a superior effortless car usage and service experience to the customers.
Create car program clarity to the development teams so they have a clear picture what needs to be delivered for the specific program.
Align & consolidate the programs status both towards the department, the value chain and Engineering (R&D).
On a transformative EPIC to support the strategies, you will drive an EPIC through review, analysis & implementation face.
What you will bring
Excellent communication skills - communication will be on different levels in the company and with varies stakeholders with different needs.
Excellent project lead skills.
Excellent presentations skills - Professional, convincing, and selling presentations where you will present complex information in a simple manner to visualize the message.
You are eager to learn.
You have good insights in agile way of working'.
You drive for result with high passion, energy, courage, persistence.
You are a strong collaborator and can openly relate to different people on all kinds of levels.
You easily get a good grip of a complex organization to get things done.
In this work, you will handle a variety of tasks without a "one-size fits all approach". Being able to adapt quickly comes natural to you.
You have a bachelor/master university degree in Engineering with a mindset of Business Administration or other relevant education.
At least 5 years' experience from project management and proven ability to drive results from a project management role.
Fluent in English, verbal and written.
You have a valid work permit in Sweden.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP and the contract period is 2 years to begin with.
Please submit your CV and cover letter as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213)
418 78 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8551102