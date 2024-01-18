Project HSE (Health, Safety and Environment) Construction Manager
Northvolt AB / Arbetsmiljöjobb / Stockholm Visa alla arbetsmiljöjobb i Stockholm
2024-01-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Northvolt AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
, Borlänge
, Skellefteå
eller i hela Sverige
We are seeking a leader within the HSE field to join our team as a Project HSE Construction Manager. You will be responsible for establishing and deploying HSE procedures and ways of working, developing a safety culture, and ensuring a safe work environment for one of our projects. As the Project HSE Construction Manager, you will be a key player in the HSE Program Management Team.
The role is based in Skellefteå, Sweden
Responsibilities:
Lead the development and implementation of HSE plans, guidelines, and procedures to ensure compliance with applicable legal requirements
Provide coaching and training for contractors, managers, and employees on safety culture and procedures
Ensure proposed improvements are satisfactory from a safety point of view, and applicable standards and legal regulations are followed
Manage the risk assessment program for the contractors
Ensure coordination processes are in place and meet legal compliance requirements
Lead incident investigations to ensure root cause analysis and actions of high quality
Report on health and safety awareness, issues, and statistics
Conduct safety walks within the projects
Skills & Requirements
Requirements:
University degree in health, safety, and environment or similar experience
8+ years of experience in HSE legislation and its application within civil and construction work
Experience in managing and coaching teams and individuals
Ability to set up HSE management systems
Good knowledge of risk assessments and incident investigation methodology
Strong verbal, written, analytical, and persuasive skills and the ability to interact effectively with all levels of employees and management
Passionate and target-driven
Note: This job requires a lot of knowledge about the applicable laws and regulations in the field of working environment. Specifically:
Ensure compliance with Swedish legislation and regulations related to working environment
Monitor and assess the work environment and provide advice and guidance to management and employees
Conduct inspections and audits of the work environment to ensure compliance with regulations
Investigate incidents and accidents and recommend corrective actions to prevent recurrence
If you are a flexible, goal-oriented, and structured leader with a natural talent for making things happen, we want you to be a part of our team.
The role is located in Skellefteå, Sweden. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt AB
(org.nr 559015-8894)
Alströmergatan 20 (visa karta
)
112 47 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8402227