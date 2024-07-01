Project Environment, Health and Safety Engineer - 452108
2024-07-01
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, 74,000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time Project Environment, Health and Safety Engineer in Stockholm we're looking for?
Your future role
Get on-board and apply your expertise in a new cutting-edge field. You'll report to Teresa Öberg (Environment, Health and Safety Manager), and work alongside collaborative and driven teammates. As a Project EHS Engineer, you will offer support Project organization, especially the Project Core Team regarding EHS topics.
We'll look to you to:
Support the Project Manager to perform EHS Project Plan, Risk Assessment and to define appropriate measures to control risks.
Support the Project Manager to prepare, implement and maintain emergency plans.
Assist Project Manager to coordinate and control activities with respect of EHS, especially where interfaces are involved with other contractors or operation areas.
Provide support and advice to project personnel to prevent injury, damage to plant and equipment, fire, environmental pollution.
React to violations to regulations and Alstom Standards.
Develop Project Management
Support the Project Manager to develop, deploy and maintain the local procedures and tools and make sure they are aligned with Alstom Standards and international standards (ISO 14001 and ISO45001).
Support the Project Manager to ensure that Alstom EHS standards and tools (Alstom Zero Deviation Plan, Transport Operational Performance in Environment, Transport Key processes) are deployed at Project level.
EHS Compliance
Assist the Project Manager to ensure compliance of the project activities according to the EHS Plan, guidelines and work instructions.
Perform EHS legal compliance checks and project audits for specific requirements.
Develop EHS culture in the project
Inform, instruct, and train employees to carry out the work in safe & environment-friendly mode according to the method of statement.
Participate in the implementation of the project EHS training programs by providing EHS inductions and ensuring Toolbox meetings are organized.
Report, Measure & Review
Support the Project Manager to capture, report, record, investigate and analyse accidents/incidents in order to implement corrective and preventive actions.
Support the preparation of monthly EHS reports.
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
University Engineer or Business Degree
Professional experience 3 years
Highly recommended experience for projects
Good knowledge and understanding of ISO14001 and ISO45001
Deep knowledge of local legal EHS requirements.
Fluency in English and Swedish
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career, free from boring daily routines
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful and humble colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognizes your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension)
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
As a global business, we're an equal-opportunity employer that celebrates diversity across the 70+ countries we operate in. We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace for everyone.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-31
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alstom Transport AB
(org.nr 556058-9094)
117 43 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Alstom Transport Jobbnummer
8780009