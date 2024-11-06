Project Engineering Manager to leading company in the railway industry!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Byggjobb / Stockholm Visa alla byggjobb i Stockholm
2024-11-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Are you an experienced engineer with a passion for ensuring the safety and efficiency of cutting-edge rail systems? On behalf of our client, we're looking for a Project Engineering Manager to play a key role in bringing their innovative transportation solutions to life. Here, you are offered a responsible role where you will take charge and lead an entirely new project, and work alongside motivated and supportive teammates!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Our client is a world-leading supplier of railway systems, committed to creating a long-term sustainable transportation system. Here, you will join a secure and skilled workplace that values an inclusive and responsible culture. This culture forms the foundation of the company's commitment to helping its employees grow, learn, and advance in their careers.
As a project engineering manager you'll lead and coordinate engineering activities for complex railway projects. Day-to-day, you'll work closely with teams across the business (Engineering, Project Management, Bids, etc.), manage project schedules, budgets, resources and much more.
You are offered
• A hybrid working environment
• Collaboration with transverse teams and helpful colleagues
• To enjoy stability, challenges, and a long-term career free from boring daily routines
The position will begin as a consulting assignment through us at Academic Work. The aim is for a successful collaboration that will lead to direct employment with our client in the future.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Lead and coordinate all aspects of the design, implementation, testing and commissioning required to deliver the scope of the engineering project so as to satisfy customer requirements while adhering to the project time plan.
• Coordinate execution of engineering activities, CCB, take decisions regarding technical issues, control against project requirements.
• Establish and maintain interfaces with other Engineering departments & with relevant functions (Project Management, System Owner, EAPD, Procurement, Operations, Sales, Bids, etc).
• Continuous optimization of Project Engineering processes/tools/behaviors by taking into account business requirements, customer needs, technical innovations, and new market conditions.
• Monitor, control and report monthly all product related aspects of the project consistent with the contract requirements and established project management procedures to attain established goals.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Master or Bachelor of Engineering degree or equivalent work experience.
• Experience in working cross-functionally.
• Easy to understand Software and Hardware, and their interconnection.
• Strong experience in planning.
• Good system knowledge on a technical level and strong background in railway signalling (Interlocking, ATP, Metros, CBTC and/or ERTMS technologies would be a plus)
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15108301". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
8996124