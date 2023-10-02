Project Engineering Manager - 434473
2023-10-02
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, more than 80 000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time Project Engineering Manager we're looking for?
Your future role
Take on a new challenge and apply your engineering expertise in a new cutting-edge field. You'll report to Leif Hedström (Head of Project Engineering Management in Västerås), and work alongside passionate, motivated and dedicated teammates.
As Project Engineering Manager, you will lead a skilled project team of Engineers in the creative process to transfer the customer's specification into a verified solution in a wide set of areas and skills.
In addition to the pure technical work the team has important deliverables for Reliability, Availability, Maintainability Safety and Customer Documentation. The work is supported by Requirements, Configuration and Change Management.
The size of the Engineering team is typically between 10-30 persons. In addition your team has interfaces with non-engineering roles such as Sourcing, Industrial, Customer Introduction. The result of the effort of the team is validated product design, fulfilling all requirements within the budget and schedule.
We'll look to you for:
Leading all aspects of design, implementation, testing and commissioning required to deliver the scope of the engineering project.
Establish and maintain interfaces with other engineering departments and with all relevant functions.
Continuous optimization of project engineering processes, tools and behavior by taking the business requirements, customer needs, technical innovations and the new market conditions into account.
Monitor, control and report monthly for all product related financial aspects
Ensuring that relevant skills are made available by the engineering function in order to fulfill project requirements
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
Engineering degree
10-year experience from Industrial Projects, preferrable electrical power solutions
Interest and experience from managing people in projects or line organisations
Rigor, autonomy and team working
Fluent in English
Swedish - able to understand the content of technical discussions. (or a commitment to develop the ability)
Well-developed skills and interest of managing team members and stake holders
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career free from boring daily routines
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Utilise our activity-based working environment
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension).
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
As a global business, we're an equal-opportunity employer that celebrates diversity across the 63 countries we operate in. We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace for everyone.
Alstom Transport AB
