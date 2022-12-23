Project Engineer to Nynas Refinery!
2022-12-23
If you want to apply your academical skills and work experience in a practical context in a unique workplace as a Project Engineer, you're reading the right advert! In this position, you will work closely with experienced co-workers at Nynas refinery with one of their largest projects. You will have great use of your communicative skills as well as taking your own initiatives which is encouraged by your peers! This is a unique opportunity where you will be a key function in the Engineering Department within Nynas refinery. We look forward to receiving your application! Apply today - we apply ongoing selection and the position has an immediate start.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Nynas is a specialist oil company. Their focus is on many of the applications that oil is used for when it is not consumed as fuel. Working together with their customers, they tap into the full potential of oil to help create valuable applications for end-users and society. Wherever you look, you will see products and services made - or made possible by - using Nynas' naphthenic oils and bitumen. They have made it their business to unlock oil's potential and provide value to their customers around the world.
Nynas is now look for a Project Engineer to help them to assist and work closely with the peers in the Engineering Department on one of their largest projects. We can assure you that you will develop your academical knowledge from university as you will work operatively in the project with both technical and more administrative tasks.. As a project engineer you will be responsible for supporting the Project Managers and act like a support in the projects from implementation through to completion.
You are offered:
• An inspiring working environment, with peers with competency from all around the world
• Challenging and interesting projects and tasks
As consultant at Academic Work you are offered a great opportunity to grow as a professional, extend your network and establish valuable contacts for the future. Read more about our offer.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
• Assist to make environmental plans.
• Assist in preparation for execution of projects and monitoring project performance.
• Assist in preparation for different complementary procedures such as Soda wash, Nitrogen, and Disposal procedures.
• Review engineering deliverables and initiate appropriate corrective actions.
• Able to provide data for Logistic Management.
• Cooperate and communicate effectively with project manager and other project.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A candidate that possesses a bachelor's degree within Engineering, preferably within mechanical/Chemistry/Environment or equivalent.
• Have experience from a similar position as Project Engineer where you've learned Project scheduling and organisation skills within project management.
• Experience of HSE.
• Communicates fluently in Swedish and English both verbally and in writing.
• Swedish citizen or have a Swedish work permit for the entire period.
• A candidate that has accommodation in/near-by Nynäshamn and/or has the possibility to come work on site Mon-Fri full time.
As a person you are:
• Communicative
• Thorough
• Solutionsoriented
• Independent
Other information:
• Start: As soon as possible.
• Extent: Full time, Monday-Friday.
You will be hiered as an Consultant at Academic Work and work on assignment for Nynas. The project is expected to last until early 2024.
• Placement: Nynäshamn
The recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and the customer's wishes are that all questions regarding the service be handled by Academic Work. We go through the selection on an ongoing basis and the advertisement can be closed before the position is filled if we have moved on to the selection and interview phase.
Enligt avtal
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-23
