Project Engineer to growing energy company
2023-11-03
Do you want to be involved in the supporting and coordination of projects on a big growing energy company? Then you might be the one we are looking for! Our client, who is a growing energy company, is now in need of a Project Engineer to support in different projects. Apply for this position today as we apply ongoing selection!
OM TJÄNSTEN
The electrification of cars, trucks and buses is one of the most extensive and disruptive industry transformations ever. Our client leads this change and aims to become the leading battery partner for the European automotive industry and set new benchmarks for sustainability and CO2 footprint. As a Project Engineer in CAM, you will be part of the CAM Program delivery team. Contributing to the Engineering, Procurement, Construction Management & Commissioning Management of your assigned projects in one or more of the CAM Programs. You will be accountable for the successful Project Engineering for your allocated scope working with Program team to deliver projects in an efficient and predictable way.
You are offered
• Being a part of and work at a big and attractive company
• As a consultant at Academic Work you are offered a great opportunity to grow as a professional, extend your network and establish valuable contacts for the future.
As a Project Engineering you will supporting & coordinating:
• Scope definition and change management
• Schedule control and integration
• Contracting & Procurement processes
• Internal and external stakeholder management
• Risk & Interface management
• Project budget and progress; reporting to Program
• Contributing to development of internal
• Drive Health, Safety and Environmental performance
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• BSC/Msc in Engineering or Construction Management or equivalent
• At least 2 years of work experience as a Project Engineer or preferably as Project Manager where you have worked on-site
• Solid technical experience in all cost management areas, planning, estimating, pre-contract, post contract and final account from working
• Passion and enthusiasm for project execution, construction and commercials
• You can start work in Skellefteå quite immediately
• Fluent in English
As a person you are:
• Communicative
• Structured
• Result-oriented
• Teamplayer
