Project Engineer RAM

Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Säkerhetsjobb / Ludvika
2026-07-06


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The opportunity
The position as Project Engineer is within the HVDC Main Circuit Design department. The department is responsible for the electrical design of HVDC plants. Reliability, Availability and Maintainability studies, Condition Monitoring, Rating studies, definition of concepts for control and protection design as well as develop our HVDC systems are part of our scope of work.
How you'll make an impact
Perform Reliability, Availability and Maintainability studies for HVDC links
Be responsible for calculations of the availability of HVDC links and Failure Modes and Effects Analysis (FMEA) of the HVDC system
Using Hitachi Energy in-house developed tools as well as some of the commercially available software
Cover everything from support of our sales department during the marketing phase, over tenders and order projects

Your background
Bachelors, Masters or Doctors in the field of Electric Power Engineering or related, experience in RAM studies is meritorious.
Fluent in spoken and written English, while knowledge of Swedish is meritorious
Great teamwork capabilities and you see challenges as an opportunity and take on new tasks with a positive spirit
Analytical and structured personality and take great responsibility for your tasks

More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply now. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay – apply today!
Union representatives – Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107 38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85 All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Nicole Bergman, nicole.bergman@hitachienergy.com

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-13
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB (org.nr 556029-7029)

Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika

Jobbnummer
9993735

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