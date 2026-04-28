Project Engineer Ohla Sverige Ab Sockenplan
OHL Sverige AB / Byggjobb / Stockholm Visa alla byggjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos OHL Sverige AB i Stockholm
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For our project at Stockholm Underground we are currently searching for a Project Engineer with special interest in concrete.
Job description / Om anställningen
Assist the project management with the implementation of the project
Control the execution of the technical work of all construction processes
Coordinating the work supply chain and site management
Survey the completed works and prepare as built records to ensure works are within tolerance.
Responsible for recording resource consumption in production
Carry out as built surveys for record purposes on built structures and on any utilities found in the ground.
Daily Site Diary-recording weather, ground conditions, visitors to site, major deliveries,
Minute weekly site meetings.
Carry out daily site inductions in absence of senior management.
Assist other project management with contact with the customer regarding all matters related to the project.
Assist in the development and follow-up of agreements and activities with both suppliers and subcontractors (UE).
Prepare changes and additions ändrings- och tilläggsarbeten) in consultation with the project management.
Invoice documentation work
Responsibility for detailed planning of production within their assigned area of responsibility
Responsible for self-monitoring of work within the assigned area of responsibility
Be responsible for motivating subcontractors to report hazardous conditions and incidents and ensure that the reporting is translated into measures.
• Must be able to adapt quickly in a fast paced environment.
• Must be a keen learner and willing to take his/her own initiative. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Via e-postadress contact@ohla-sverige.se
E-post: contact@ohla-sverige.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Project Engineer Sockenplan". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare OHL Sverige AB
(org.nr 559112-4358), https://ohla-sverige.com/
Rökerigatan 20 (visa karta
)
121 62 JOHANNESHOV Jobbnummer
9881340