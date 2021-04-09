Project Engineer /Mechanical Engineer - Brairtech Sweden AB - Maskiningenjörsjobb i Borås

Brairtech Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Borås2021-04-09Brairtech Sweden is currently seeking an experienced Project Engineer to work in the Water/Wastewater area. The successful candidate will be responsible for the completion of specific project tasks as assigned by the Project Manager.Responsibilities:Builds analytic and design skills.Conducts engineering designCreates designs, calculations, sketches, diagrams schematic drawings, and final working drawingsCollects and analyzes dataUses computer software as a tool for solving engineering problems.Performs work in accordance with agreed upon budget and schedule.We're Looking For:Computer knowledge and efficiency, including Microsoft Office products;BS in Civil Engineering required, Masters preferredSolid oral and written communication skillsProficiency using CADDDesire to work in a team environmentBroad understanding of industry;Basic math/accounting skills;Dependability;Ability to maintain discretion and confidentiality at all times;Ability to understand and follow directions;Good time management skills and organizational skills;Ability to read drawings and specifications.Entry-level to 3 years of industry experience.What We Offer:When you join Brairtech, you become part of a company that is pioneering the future. We ensure a workplace that encourages growth and flexibility. As an Equal Opportunity Employer, we believe in each person's potential, and we'll help you reach yours.2021-04-09Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-25Brairtech Sweden ABStrömslundsgatan 350762 Borås5683222