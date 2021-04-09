Project Engineer /Mechanical Engineer - Brairtech Sweden AB - Maskiningenjörsjobb i Borås
Project Engineer /Mechanical Engineer
Brairtech Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Borås
2021-04-09

Brairtech Sweden is currently seeking an experienced Project Engineer to work in the Water/Wastewater area. The successful candidate will be responsible for the completion of specific project tasks as assigned by the Project Manager.
Responsibilities:
Builds analytic and design skills.
Conducts engineering design
Creates designs, calculations, sketches, diagrams schematic drawings, and final working drawings
Collects and analyzes data
Uses computer software as a tool for solving engineering problems.
Performs work in accordance with agreed upon budget and schedule.
We're Looking For:
Computer knowledge and efficiency, including Microsoft Office products;
BS in Civil Engineering required, Masters preferred
Solid oral and written communication skills
Proficiency using CADD
Desire to work in a team environment
Broad understanding of industry;
Basic math/accounting skills;
Dependability;
Ability to maintain discretion and confidentiality at all times;
Ability to understand and follow directions;
Good time management skills and organizational skills;
Ability to read drawings and specifications.
Entry-level to 3 years of industry experience.
What We Offer:
When you join Brairtech, you become part of a company that is pioneering the future. We ensure a workplace that encourages growth and flexibility. As an Equal Opportunity Employer, we believe in each person's potential, and we'll help you reach yours.

