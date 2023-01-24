Project Engineer (m/f/x)
Sverige Bauer Gl AB / Byggjobb / Timrå Visa alla byggjobb i Timrå
2023-01-24
, Sundsvall
, Mark
, Härnösand
, Nordanstig
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sverige Bauer Gl AB i Timrå
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
For our special foundation construction project in Sweden we are looking for a committed and passionate Project Engineer (m/f/x) for a one year contract.
Tasks:
Coordinating and executing our special foundation project within the assigned field of responsibility from a technical and techno-commercial point of view according to our standards
Responsible for operating the Data Management software B-Project
Ensure qualitative construction work on schedule
Focusing on comprehensive and good work preparation in coordination with the relevant team and monitor performance if in accordance to plans, specifications, standards, schedule and work instruction
Reporting to the project management, liaise with other teams and stakeholders
Profile:
Master Degree in Civil Engineering
Detailed experience in deep soil mixing application especially in the field of as-built reports for single column mixing method methods
At least 3 years or more experience in the construction field
Experience with B-Project data management software
Fluent spoken and written language skills in English, German is a plus
Technical knowledge of special foundation and underground engineering
Flexible and prepared to adapt to the changing requirements of a growing subsidiary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-05
E-post: bernhard.widmann@bauer.de Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sverige Bauer Gl AB
(org.nr 559189-7813)
861 32 TIMRÅ Jobbnummer
7374899