Project Engineer for an international company
2023-12-29
Do you want to work in a global business that strives for a sustainable energy future? Here you get the chance to follow the projects from start to finish, with close support from the team combined with the confidence to take responsibility for the projects. We look forward to receiving your application today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Our client works to help its customers with innovative solutions and services through the entire value chain. Together with the customers, they develop technology and enable the digital transformation that contributes to the future energy transition. Here you belong to an international workplace with great development opportunities.
You are welcomed to a department that works project-based, mainly with upgrading older facilities. In the role, you work with programming of control and protection applications in a system involving electrical components and automation. The work steps you handle include; planning, design, development, testing, installation and coordination.
Work tasks:
• Work in the various project stages: planning, concept design, detailed design, testing and installation
• Coordinate activities internally within the project group and sometimes involve other groups/departments
• Prepare reports and conduct analyses
You are offered
• A role that is tailored just for you and your experience and previous knowledge! For those who have recently graduated, a perfect entry-level role is offered with clear mentoring in both onboarding and project work. You, who have longer work experience, will quickly be able to assume greater responsibility roles in the projects and act as support for more juniors in the group, while at the same time broadening your competence in the various projects
• Part of a global operation with great development opportunities personally and career-wise
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Speaks and writes fluently in English
• Has a technical education from YH, college or university, preferably in electricity or energy. If you lack post-secondary education, you should have relevant work experience in the field of electricity or software programming
• Has very good knowledge of the Office package
It is meritorious if you have
• Knowledge and experience in Simulink, MATLAB or similar
• Experience of working in electric power, switchgear or AC
To succeed in the role, you have the following personal qualities:
• Collaborative
• Structured
• Inspiring
• Problem solving
We believe that the applicant is driven, committed and interested in learning new things. For those who are technically interested and curious, there are all opportunities to develop together with the company in this role.
Other information:
• Location: Ludvika. The possibility exists to work alternately at home in the long term, but during the first year you should be able to work on site in the office
• Start: According to agreement in 2024
