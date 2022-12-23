Project Engineer for air and environmental technology
Dreamwork Scandinavia AB / Elektronikjobb / Kristianstad Visa alla elektronikjobb i Kristianstad
2022-12-23
, Bromölla
, Sölvesborg
, Hässleholm
, Östra Göinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Dreamwork Scandinavia AB i Kristianstad
, Bromölla
, Sölvesborg
, Hässleholm
, Hörby
eller i hela Sverige
Scheuch AB is now looking for a Project Engineer for expansion of their committed team based in Kristianstad.
Do you want to join a company in an important and future sector related to innovative air and environmental technology? Do you have a technical background with experience in 3D-design and 3D-scanning? Are you a responsible and flexible team player? Then this might be the job for you!
As Project Engineer at Scheuch you work with technical design and support in industrial clean air projects. You work closely together with the Swedish team, and sometimes you visit customers and project sites in Scandinavia and the Baltic region. You also frequently interact with colleagues in Austria where the head office of Scheuch is situated.
ABOUT SCHEUCH
Ensuring clean air for future generations is our passion!
With know-how, experience and passion, we realize extraction, conveying, dedusting and flue gas cleaning systems worldwide. We value our innovative employees who create a clear view - so that the world will still be as beautiful tomorrow as it is today.
Read more about Scheuch at www.scheuch.com.
Expectations, that we certainly meet:
• Excellent personal and professional development opportunities
• Training, working and education at our head office in Austria
• Room for ideas and the possibility to work beyond the horizon
• Highly motivated colleagues who are willing to help, educate and support
• Varied and challenging job
• Company operating in a future sector = job security for you
• Engaged and positive team at Scheuch AB
MORE ABOUT THE POSITION
Your overall work tasks as Project Engineer:
• Technical planning, design and support during project sales, engineering and execution phase
• 3D scanning and documentation of 3D layouts
• Project co-operation and co-ordination with Scheuch Headquarter in Austria
• Supporting local project purchasing activities
• Developing and handling of local project partners and suppliers
YOUR PROFILE
You have a technical degree, preferably in mechanical engineering. You have worked for some years, or you have recently finalized your studies. You can work with 3D-CAD, and it is an advantage if you have used Autodesk Inventor. You also have knowledge about 3D-scanning.
You are fluent in English spoken and written, and preferably you have knowledge also in Swedish and German. You have a B-driving license.
As a person, you are a positive and service minded team player who also can manage challenging tasks on your own. You take responsibility, and you fulfill your obligations in an obvious way. Your communication skills are good, and you want to build strong relations.
APPLICATION
Welcome to apply for a developing and varied job in an exciting business! You apply for the position at Dreamwork's website, www.dreamwork.se
with attached CV in English and personal letter. Unfortunately, we do not have the opportunity to receive any applications by email. We work with ongoing selection, feel free to apply for the position already today. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "7038". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Dreamwork Scandinavia AB
(org.nr 556695-7600), http://www.dreamwork.se/ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Kontakt
Kajsa Johnsson kajsa.johnsson@dreamwork.se Jobbnummer
7291830