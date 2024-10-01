Project Engineer
At JTI we celebrate differences, and everyone truly belongs. 46,000 people from all over the world are continuously building their unique success story with us. 83% of employees feel happy working at JTI.
To make a difference with us, all you need to do is bring your human best.
What will your story be? Apply now!
Learn more: jti.com
Project Engineer
As Project Engineer, you'll lead Project Engineering activities, ensuring factory functions meet commitments in SERVICE, INVESTMENT, AGILITY, PEOPLE, and CORE COMPETENCIES through effective leadership, training, and coaching. Responsibilities include CapEx management, BAP/Memo preparation, and coordinating suppliers/contractors. You'll drive improvement programs in Production, oversee new processes, and identify technical training needs. Additionally, you'll collaborate with Production, Factory Quality, and Product Development Teams on technical projects.
What will you do - Responsibilities:
Lead engineering projects to achieve business objectives focusing on Safety, Quality, Service, and Cost. Ensure compliance with local laws and regulations
Manage factory CapEx, prepare business case, and oversee implementation to meet business goals
Ensure EHS compliance, housekeeping, and 5S in Engineering areas, promoting "Best Practice" standards for safety and infestation management
Support NPD initiatives by providing timely engineering solutions
Represent the company professionally to the business community and customers
Ensure compliance with JTI standards, management systems, policies, and procedures
Cooperate on health and safety matters to prevent injuries and ill health
Plan and execute projects to prevent incidents and injuries, managing various tasks and projects as needed
Perform ad-hoc tasks, support requests, and maintain a proactive and helpful attitude to exceed customer expectations
Who are we looking for - Requirements:
Engineering Bachelor's Degree
Demonstrated work experience in automation/mechanical engineering
Excellent English and Swedish written and spoken
Advanced knowledge of MS Excel, PowerPoint and Word
Preferable experience in MS Project and CAD-editors
You will be successful in this role if you :
Have a strong "can do" and "willing to help" attitude
Strive to exceed Customers' expectations
What do you get - Benefits:
You will have the opportunity to work in a role with a lot of variety in a great working culture and environment in a multinational company. Besides this, we are operating in a modern environment with beautiful surroundings. In addition, we will offer you:
Development opportunities: both personally and professionally
Company performance bonus scheme
Wellness allowance
Health benefits such as medical care and doctor visits
Access to the local company benefits portal, providing exclusive discounts and services
To support us in maintaining a safe and secure work environment, we adhere to local collective bargaining agreements
What are the next steps - Recruitment process:
Thank you very much for your interest in the role. You are welcome to apply.
Are you ready to join us? Build your success story at JTI. Apply now!
Next Steps:
After applying, if selected, please anticipate the following within 1-3 weeks of the job posting closure: Phone screening with TA > Assessment tests > Interviews > Offer. Each step is eliminatory and may vary by role type.
At JTI, we strive to create a diverse and inclusive work environment. As an equal-opportunity employer, we welcome applicants from all backgrounds. We are committed to providing reasonable adjustments to applicants with special needs. If you require any accommodations, please let the Talent Advisor know during the selection process.
