Project Engineer at biomaterial start-up
Join the next rubber revolution! If you are an engineer with experience from process industry projects who believes that a sustainable bioeconomy has to be the future, please share your application with us!
We are a start-up developing sustainable biomaterials. Our Reselo Rubber, produced from a forestry side streams will make real differences when applied in industries such as footwear and automotive.
To meet customer demand, we are scaling up our production and are designing our first of many production plants. Therefore, our process development team is expanding and we are excited to meet candidates with a desire to make a difference!
Job Responsibilities
• Joint development and delivery of production plants.
• Technical documentation and design, such as P&ID, layout, flow diagrams, isometric drawings, drawings, and equipment lists.
• Design & selection of equipment for process plant utilities.
• Ensuring seamless operation between unit processes, including piping and conveying, evaluation of supplier battery limits, and communication with equipment suppliers.
• Supporting selection of process plant equipment including initiation and maintaining supplier contacts.
• Supporting project activities, such as process- and product development, and site preparation.
Skills & Requirements
• Proven understanding of design and operation of process plants.
• Experience from delivery of process plant projects.
• Curious and innovative, problem-solving mindset with Doer attitude.
• Degree in engineering or other relevant background.
• Team player.
• English is a requirement, Swedish a merit.
• Working permit in Europe or Sweden.
By joining Reselo you will have the possibility to contribute to building a future leader in the biomaterials industry, thus aiding in establishing a sustainable bioeconomy.
As a start-up we believe that a great flexibility in work-life balance and an inclusive company culture based on constructive feedback will enable you to become a key player for bringing new materials to the market.
Place of work: Greenhouse Labs, Teknikringen 38A, 114 28 Stockholm
Apply by:
1. Compile an e-mail answering this question briefly:
• What process plant delivery project(s) have you been a part of and what were your responsibilities?
2. Attach your resumé (CV) and send to fredrik.bjornerback@reselo.se
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-07
E-post: fredrik.bjornerback@reselo.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Reselo AB
(org.nr 559290-6902)
Teknikringen 38 (visa karta
)
114 28 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8665545