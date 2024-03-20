Project Engineer
NKT HV Cables AB / Elektronikjobb / Karlskrona Visa alla elektronikjobb i Karlskrona
2024-03-20
, Ronneby
, Torsås
, Karlshamn
, Emmaboda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NKT HV Cables AB i Karlskrona
, Malmö
, Alingsås
, Göteborg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
NKT - we connect a greener world - www.nkt.com
Join us and contribute to the world's transition to a green and sustainable future!
Would you like to make an impact on the green transformation of society? Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where each day offers new challenges and opportunities? If you're passionate about working with cutting-edge technology and would enjoy collaborating with a team of skilled engineers, then please read on!
Your Role as a Project Engineer
As a Project Engineer at NKT, you'll be at the forefront of helping us deliver advanced cable systems.
Your responsibilities will include:
* Driving all technical aspects of the project.
* Designing high-quality, cost-effective cable systems in adherence to customer specifications and industry standards.
* Conducting technical calculations encompassing electrical, thermal, and mechanical aspects.
* Managing cost calculations for products, testing, and engineering work.
* Assessing risks and opportunities in delivery projects.
* Serving as a technical interface to customers in delivery projects, with a majority of interactions taking place outside Sweden.
* Crafting technical documents outlining the proposed solutions for customers.
Qualifications
To excel in this role, you should have:
* A Master's degree in a technical field, such as electrical engineering, physics, mathematics, or chemistry.
* Proficiency in modern IT tools for engineering, such as Matlab and Comsol.
* Fluency in both Swedish and English (spoken and written), as external communication are predominantly done in English.
* Experience in a related technical field would be advantageous.
How To Apply
If you're ready for a rewarding career in a fast-growing, high-tech environment, please apply on our website by 15 April 2024.
Please note that to be considered for this role, you will need valid work permit in Sweden or have citizenship in an EU member country. Due to long wait times for visas, we are not able to consider candidates requiring visa sponsorship at this time. Due to GDPR regulations, we also cannot accept applications via email. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "4103-42348064". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NKT HV Cables AB
(org.nr 559079-0290) Kontakt
Benjamin Gregg +46 701405015 Jobbnummer
8556313