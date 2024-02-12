Project Engineer
Bravura Sverige AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2024-02-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Bravura Sverige AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Härryda
eller i hela Sverige
About Bravura:
Bravura är ett bemannings- och rekryteringsföretag för organisationer som vill hitta Next Gen Professionals. Hos oss finns massor av jobbmöjligheter, framförallt för dig i början av karriären med 0-8 års erfarenhet. Via oss kan du jobba som konsult eller bli rekryterad. Hitta ditt drömjobb - vi hjälper dig att lyckas!
About the job:
This is a full-time consulting assignment lasting for 12 months. You will be employed by Bravura and work as a consultant at the Company. There are possibilities for extension of the assignment.
About the company:
The Company is the leading global developer and provider of technology, automation, and services within the pulp, paper, and energy industries. It is part of a larger group and delivers facilities, equipment, process solutions, services, and expert assistance to paper mills, chemical and mechanical pulp mills, fiberboard, and energy industries worldwide. They have a significant customer base in Scandinavia, where three out of four Swedish paper mills are supplied by this company.
Tasks and responsibilities:
In the role of Project Engineer, you will have daily interaction with existing customers regarding their needs to replace spare parts. Your primary responsibilities include receiving incoming inquiries regarding spare parts and identifying the right parts for various projects. Some of the products may be standard items while others require a certain degree of knowledge and research to ensure correct selection. You maintain regular communication with subcontractors and engineers to handle inquiries and resolve any issues that may arise.
• Order management
• Technical advice
• Receiving inquiries
Education, Experience and Personal characteristics:
• Post-secondary education in a technical field
• Experience in order management, order reception within the technical industry, and proficiency in Excel is meritorious
• Professional language proficiency in English, both spoken and written; knowledge of Swedish and Finnish is meritorious
To thrive in this role, you are a driven and independent individual with excellent communication skills. You are a skilled problem solver and thrive in a global environment where colleagues are spread across the world. You enjoy learning new things, are open to new ideas and perspectives, and always strive for good results.
Other information:
Start: According to Agreement
Location: Gothenburg
Salary: According to Agreement
Funderingar kring Bravuras rekryteringsprocess? Du finner svar på de vanligast förekommande frågorna här
Är du nyfiken på hur vår rekryteringsprocess är upplagd? Du hittar mer information här
Har du frågor om tjänsten eller kring din registrering är du välkommen att kontakta vår kandidatsupport via mail, info@bravura.se
eller telefon 010-171 47 10 så hjälper vi dig. Ange vilken tjänst det gäller.
Vi rekommenderar att du skickar in din ansökan omgående då vi gör ett löpande urval. Välkommen med din ansökan! Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bravura Sverige AB
(org.nr 556752-0803) Arbetsplats
Bravura Kontakt
Selina Fredin selina.fredin@bravura.se 08-40024050 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Bravura Sverige AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8463364