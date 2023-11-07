Project engineer
2023-11-07
Job description:
1. Responsible for the design of the project and the arrangement of project work, follow up on the implementation progress, complete the collection of project data, and organize and archive it;
2. Optimize and improve product processes, improve quality, efficiency, reduce costs, establish a cost control system, and conduct cost management, cost analysis and accounting;
3. Communicate and coordinate with relevant functional departments and customers to handle and solve various problems during project implementation and improve work processes;
4. Managing product and delivery quality during the delivery process and supporting the completion of customer interface delivery acceptance.
5. Assist in improving the efficiency of problem-solving in the R&D department and help them to avoid problems.
What You'll Need
1. Bachelor degree or above, more than 1 year of relevant work experience, majors in automation, mechatronics, machinery, etc. are preferred;
2. Have work experience in new energy, automation equipment, battery industry, etc., and be familiar with relevant knowledge of intelligent equipment design;
3. Have strong communication and coordination skills, fluent in English, Chinese or other European languages are preferred;
4. Strong learning ability, good service awareness, strong sense of responsibility, meticulous and rigorous work;
