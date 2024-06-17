Project Engineer - Tender Coordinator Control Design
2024-06-17
You will be part of Center of Competence Power Quality (former FACTS), a business unit within Hitachi Power Grids. FACTS technology enables power systems owners to increase the capacity of their existing power systems while improving electrical stability at the same time. The end result is more electrical power can reach consumers with minimal environment impact after shorter project times and at lower investment costs. This pioneering technology is developed at the Power Quality in Västerås and sold to customers worldwide.
Our unit in Västerås, currently has a vacancy for a Tender Coordinator Control Design, at our GCoC Service department. GCoC Service is taking care of our installed base from warranty phase through the complete lifetime of the plant. If you have the necessary drive and results focus, we can offer a stimulating and dynamic environment in a global context where you will be working at the forefront of the industry.
Your responsibilities
As Tender Coordinator Control Design you will coordinate the tender work for the control system software scope in Upgrade tenders and service offerings, ensuring adherence to applicable processes and being part of lessons learned to improve our offerings.
You will be focusing on tender work but will also be involved in other areas like design and implementation, verification, fault tracing and commissioning. Each project and task have specific requirements regarding control functionality and to achieve this, you will need to have frequent contact with other engineering groups, project managers, local Hitachi Energy offices, suppliers and our customers.
In this position you will also have the opportunity to get real-life experience of how Power Quality plants operate around the globe.
Your background
We are looking for a driven, teamwork-orientated achiever for this position.
We welcome applications from experienced professionals, who are keen to take their careers to the next level.
To excel in this position, you need to be organized, responsive and solution-driven, with a strong focus on delivering high quality results and serving the customer.
A BSc or MSc in engineering, with a specialization in Power systems, automatic control theory, software engineering or similar is required.
Preferably you combine your education with some years of experience from similar engineering positions working with deliveries of electrical power plants, converter stations, process control systems or substation automation.
An outgoing personality is a must, as this job entails a great deal of customer contacts and close cooperation with colleagues and suppliers.
Hitachi Energy is a truly global company and proficiency in English is required.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled in a shorter timeline. Last day to send in your application is 15th of July!
Recruiting manager Sofia Normark, sofia.normark@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Stefan Andersson, +46 107- 38 08 21; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387048; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42 or Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Talent Partner Filippa Bengtsson, filippa.bengtsson@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-15
