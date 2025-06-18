Project Employment in Combustion and Ash Chemistry
2025-06-18
We are looking for a candidate with a strong interest in laboratory-based research to join our team in a project-based position focused on combustion and ash chemistry.
The role
You will work independently, primarily with practical laboratory tasks involving testing and characterization of materials. The work will mainly include:
• Wet chemistry, including acid/base leaching to analyze different ash elements as well as metal recovery and kinetics of leaching reactions.
• Operating small fluidized- and fixed-bed rigs, including maintenance of all equipment connected.
• Using analytical tools such as X-ray diffraction (XRD), Scanning electron microscopy (SEM), ICP-OES, ICP-MS, AAS, Thermogravimetric Analysis (TGA) or other techniques, including various sample preparation activities.
Additional experimental setups and characterization methods may also be part of the work.
You will be part of a creative and internationally leading research group with strong practical experience and access to unique experimental infrastructure. The overall goal is to develop cost-effective materials that improve the efficiency of energy-related applications.
About the division and research group
The Division of Energy and Materials at the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering includes three research areas: Inorganic Environmental Chemistry, Nuclear Chemistry, and Industrial Materials Recycling.
Research topics span high-temperature corrosion, carbon capture and storage (CCS), oxide chemistry, nuclear fuel cycles, radiopharmaceuticals, and metal recycling - with a particular focus on rare earth metals (REMs).
All groups share a focus on developing inorganic materials for energy applications, supporting sustainable resource use and future energy solutions.
Job description
Your main responsibility is research in combustion and ash chemistry. Tasks include:
• Operating and maintaining small-scale fluidized bed rigs and related equipment
• Using analytical tools such as XRD, SEM, and thermogravimetric analysis (TGA)
• Conducting wet chemical leaching when needed
• Documenting your work in laboratory notes and scientific reports
Qualifications
Required:
• MSc degree in a relevant field (e.g., chemical engineering, environmental engineering, inorganic or physical chemistry)
• Experience in experimental research, materials characterization, fluidized-bed technology or combustion
• Excellent communication skills in English, both written and oral
Merits:
• Courses in combustion, heat transfer, thermodynamics, inorganic or physical chemistry, and materials characterization
• Hands-on experience from lab work or chemical/combustion industry environments
Contract terms
This is a full-time temporary position until 31 December 2025, with a preferred start date as soon as possible.
What we offer
Chalmers provides a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be attached as PDF files, as below:
CV
Personal letter
Other documents (optional):
• Copies of completed education, grades etc.
Please use the button at the bottom of the page to reach the application form. We do not accept applications sent by email.
Application deadline: 31 July, 2025
For questions, please contact:
Henrik Leion, Energy and Materials, Chemistry and Chemical Engineering Leion@chalmers.se
• 46 (0)31 772 2818
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.

Chalmers was founded in 1829 and has the same motto today as it did then: Avancez - forward.
Chalmers was founded in 1829 and has the same motto today as it did then: Avancez - forward. Ersättning
enligt kollektivavtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Jobbnummer
9394257