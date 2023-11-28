Project Director - Major projects and programmes
Turner & Townsend is a global professional services organization that provides consultancy, delivery, operations and programme management services to Industrial, Manufacturing, Life Sciences, Pharma, Industrial, Manufacturing, Distribution & Logistics sectors globally who are building or renewing their facilities.
To deliver consistently excellent advice to our clients, we mobilize expert, flexible and entrepreneurial people who are at the very top of their profession and are inspired to deliver to make the difference. We provide world-class learning and development and knowledge management to everyone across the business, at every stage of their career.
At Turner & Townsend we're passionate about making the difference. That means delivering better outcomes for our clients, helping our people to realize their potential, and doing our part to create a prosperous society. Every day we help our major global clients deliver ambitious and highly technical projects, in over 112 offices worldwide.
Job Description
We are looking for ambitious Project Directors within our Industrial & Logistics business units to work on unique advanced manufacturing projects, building the next generation of battery manufacturing plants, semiconductor facilities, or other highly technical manufacturing facilities. We have positioned at the forefront of these innovative sectors and look to keep developing the services we provide to our clients under the leadership of such Project Directors.
We are looking for someone who is self-motivated and driven by the goal of establishing Turner & Townsend as the #1 Consultancy, and a recognized expert in the advanced manufacturing space. Reporting to the head of the business unit, the individual will be responsible for delivering projects, managing the project team, bringing subject matter expertise, maintaining existing clients and promoting the values of Turner & Townsend.
Responsibilities will include:
Providing key technical and commercial advice to clients across major projects;
Managing complex industrial projects and leading the project team.
Providing strategic plans for key client and programmes.
Managing key client accounts and winning new business through organic growth and referral opportunities
Ensuring the project stays on time and within budget
Embracing and working in a digital project management environment
Full compliance with all policies, legislation, regulations and procedures
Reporting regularly to key stakeholders including internal teams, appointed technical partners and the client
Acting as a role model that drives a One Business culture.
Have a detailed understanding of the market and act as a brand ambassador, creating a pipeline of opportunity.
Skills required:
Exemplary leadership and stakeholder engagement skills and experience
Experience leading major projects and programmes (in excess of 200mEur), from tender to completion
Ability to influence, advise and recommend course of action to management and executives within client or partner organizations
Results oriented with high work ethic, stringent quality standards and a commitment to action
Strong knowledge and experience in building assets within the industrial, pharmaceutical or any other advanced manufacturing industries.
Ability to be mobilized across Europe, either for the duration of a project or on a FIFO basis
Fluency in English and in a second language is essential. Ability to work in other European languages would be highly advantageous.
Qualifications
