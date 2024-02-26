Project Development Manager
2024-02-26
Shape the future of energy! We are looking for a passionate engineer with business acumen to lead our clients innovative projects. As a Project Developer, you'll be a key player in creating new solutions for the energy market. Seize the opportunity to grow with our client and be part of an outstanding team driving sustainability and technological innovation in the energy industry!
Location: Malmö
Duration: February 2024 to December 2024
Job Type: Full-time
About our client:
Our client is a leading global energy company committed to driving the transition towards a sustainable, low-carbon future. With multiple projects and sites currently under development, they are at the forefront of innovation in the energy sector. Join us in the mission to develop new, H2-ready gas turbine power plants, deploy battery solutions, and pave the way for holistic decarbonization.
Position Overview:
As a Project Developer, you will play a key role in driving and coordinating site asset development and transition projects. This includes working on greenfield and brownfield projects, strategically utilizing innovative technologies, and fostering stakeholder relationships. We are seeking experienced engineers with a solid commercial background, preferably from the utility, power, or infrastructure industry.c
Key Responsibilities:
• Drive and coordinate the client's site asset development and transition projects for specific power station sites, incorporating strategically relevant technologies.
• Support development projects, with a focus on innovative technologies aligned with our clients strategy, such as H2-ready power plants, batteries, and other relevant products.
• Collect and analyze competitor, supplier, and market intelligence in the clients core markets from a project development perspective.
• Prepare, participate in, and lead regular project meetings; prepare regular status documents and reports.
• Work on innovative business and operating models, such as partnering, contracting, and financing (project finance, strategic equity investment, etc.).
• Engage in stakeholder management to ensure successful project outcomes.
Qualifications:
• Minimum 6++ years of professional experience within a similar role.
• Strong engineering background with a solid commercial understanding.
• Flexibility in thinking to develop and maintain options, improve, and accelerate development.
• Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, with fluency in English for leading discussions and workshops.
Additional Requirements:
• Experience in technologies related to power plants, batteries, and other innovative solutions.
• Knowledge of project finance, strategic equity investment, and other financing models.
• Demonstrated ability to analyze market intelligence and adapt strategies accordingly.
• Proven stakeholder management skills.
All CVs should be submitted in English language, and part of the recruitment process will be held in English.
As part of the recruitment process, we will also do a security check on the candidate.
What can Jefferson Wells offer you?
As a consultant at Jefferson Wells, you get the opportunity to develop on various assignments within various industries. The consulting company Jefferson Wells is part of the large group ManpowerGroup and we constantly receive new, exciting assignments, which creates opportunities for your personal development and career. As a consultant, you become part of our wonderful team! We are keen that everyone should feel involved, and regularly organize consultant and network meetings as well as AW's.
How to apply
To apply for the position, click the "Apply now" button. For other questions about the position, please contact Ida Oskarsson at ida.oskarsson@manpower.se
. We work with ongoing selection and may fill the assignment as soon as we find the right person. Therefore, submit your application as soon as possible!
About Jefferson Wells
Jefferson Wells is a value-driven company with the consultants' career goals in focus. We have a long-term commitment in our consultants to create a balance between private life and work life. As a consultant at Jefferson Wells, you develop a specific career plan together with your consultant manager based on your wishes and your skills. Through us, you get the opportunity to work at large international groups and smaller companies in many different industries. Ersättning
