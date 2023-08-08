Project Development Manager
At Hexicon, we are dedicated to developing innovative energy solutions for a sustainable future. To reach our bright envision for the world, and the company, we need excellent people who share our goals. Right now, we are looking for an Project Development Manager. Are you that person?
WHOM WE WISH FOR
The person we are looking for is structured and has a lot of initiative and innovative thinking. We want someone who thrives by guiding others and by working towards common goals. It's great if you are used to a high-paced work environment and have good time-management skills. Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, a sense of quality, friendliness, and a motivation for improvement.
WHAT WE CAN OFFER YOU
Hexicon operates in a field that is on the threshold to commercialization and it truly is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to become a part of this growing market. In addition to a challenging new job position with lots of freedom, we offer you an open and welcoming atmosphere -and great perks! Such as a generous health care allowance and five extra vacation days above the Swedish requirement.
Hexicon is also an equal-opportunity employer. We are an increasingly diverse group of individuals, united by a common mission, who inspires and motivates each other in driving Hexicon towards its goals. We always strive to become more diversified, so everyone is welcome to apply!
THE ROLE
As our Project Development Manager, you will be working in a small dynamic team and report to the Chief Project Officer. The ideal candidate will be responsible for leading the development of new floating offshore wind projects from early concept phase till the final investment decision, ensuring well planned execution and progress, within budget, and to the highest standards of quality. This role will require close collaboration with cross-functional teams including engineering, finance, and communications.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES ARE
• Lead the development of new floating offshore wind projects
• Work closely with cross-functional teams
• Develop and maintain project schedules, budgets, and risk management plans
• Manage stakeholder relationships and negotiate project agreements
• Lead project permitting and regulatory processes
• Manage and coordinate technical due diligence and site assessment activities
• Provide regular project updates to senior management and other stakeholders
• Ensure compliance with company policies and procedures
YOU'LL NEED TO HAVE
• Bachelor's degree in engineering, business, or a related field
• Minimum of 5 years of relevant work experience in the energy industry
• Knowledge of offshore wind development processes
• Well-organized and structured work approach
• Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills
• Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a dynamic environment
• Willingness to travel internationally as required
• Fluency in English
IT'S NICE IF YOU HAVE
• Master's degree in engineering, business, or a related field
• Prior experience in the (floating) offshore wind industry
• Experience in M&A processes
• Fluency in Swedish
GENERAL INFO
Type of employment: Full-time employment with 6 months probationary period
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Salary: TBD
ABOUT HEXICON
