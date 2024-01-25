Project Development Expert - Offshore Wind
Ramboll Sweden AB / Hälsoskyddsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla hälsoskyddsjobb i Stockholm
2024-01-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ramboll Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Uppsala
, Eskilstuna
, Nyköping
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to be at the heart of the green energy transition, enabling onshore and offshore wind developments to meet global and national net zero targets? Are you looking to bring your expertise and enthusiasm into play in developing offshore wind projects in Sweden and Northern Europe? Do you want to push the boundaries of your profession and develop your excellence in an open, collaborative and empowering culture?
If this sounds like you, or you're curious to learn more, then this role could be the perfect opportunity. Join our Wind Department as our new Project Development Expert for Offshore Wind and work with us to close the gap to a sustainable future.
Your new role
As our new Project Development Expert for Offshore Wind, you will plan and develop offshore wind energy projects primarily in Northern Europe. You will take on responsibility for your own deliverables applying an analytical approach and structural understanding to create innovative solutions - with the aim of further shaping and enhancing our service delivery.
As part of a multidisciplinary project team, you will take on diverse tasks and responsibilities in international projects of varied complexity and scale, such as:
Preparation of feasibility studies
Creation of spatial analyses, micrositing and technical planning (GIS based)
Support in carrying out approval procedures
Communication with service providers and experts in connection with wind farm development
Support in the evaluation of wind farm projects as part of technical due diligence
Your new team
You will be part of our global Offshore Wind Advisory team working on wind farm developments worldwide. Based in one of our offices in Sweden, you will join an established and vibrant team of highly talented and engaged wind energy experts. You will collaborate with local and international colleagues and play a critical role in defining and delivering projects, creating innovative solutions, and shaping and enhancing our service delivery.
About you
From the moment you start at Ramboll, we will support your personal and professional development so that you can continue to grow with the company. Whilst we look forward to supporting your continued learning and development, for this role we have identified some qualifications, skills, and capabilities that will set you up for success.
These include:
Bachelor's degree in a relevant discipline; a master's degree or other advanced degree is preferred
A minimum of 5 years of relevant professional experience in project development, consulting or project management
Profound industry knowledge and a thorough understanding of planning, project development and implementation, project economics (CAPEX and OPEX), interface management, risks and commercial aspects of offshore wind farm or other renewable energy projects
Strong writing and communication skills with an eye for analytical and persuasive presentations
High integrity and team spirit, proactively engaging with others and offering support when required
What we can offer you
Investment in your development
Leaders you can count on, guided by our Leadership Principles
Be valued for the unique person you are
Never be short of inspiration from colleagues, clients, and projects
The long-term thinking of a foundation-owned company
Work at the heart of sustainable change
Ramboll is a global architecture, engineering, and consultancy company. We believe that the purpose of sustainable change is to create a thriving world for both nature and people. So, that's where we start - and how we work. At Ramboll, our core strength is our people, and our history is rooted in a clear vision of how a responsible company should act. Being open and curious is a cornerstone of our culture. We embrace an inclusive mindset that looks for fresh, diverse, and innovative perspectives. We respect, embrace, and invite diversity in all forms to actively cultivate an environment where everyone can flourish and realise their full potential.
World leader in wind energy
Ramboll is a world leader in offshore wind with a unique value proposition. We have been involved in more than 70% of all operating offshore wind farms globally. With our international, multidisciplinary and wind energy specific competencies, we are a true full-range service provider for offshore wind energy projects in all its phases. Ramboll supports clients globally to identify, evaluate and quantify both risks and opportunities, allowing them to make well educated, strategic decisions based on practical offshore wind project development, financing, and execution experience, combined with world-class engineering know-how.
We are among the very few consultancies in the world, providing engineering services for bottom-fixed as well as floating wind foundations. Since 2007 we have been involved in floating offshore wind and today have a dedicated team of experts supporting clients globally.
Within Ramboll, over 600 highly qualified experts are working on onshore and offshore wind projects globally, operating primarily from our 15 key offices across the Nordics, Germany, UK, Poland, Spain, Japan, Korea, and the US.
Ready to join us?
Please submit your application. Be sure to include all relevant documents including your CV, cover letter, etc.
Thank you for taking the time to apply! We look forward to receiving your application.
Equality, diversity, and inclusion is at the heart of what we do
We believe in the strength of diversity and know that unique experiences and perspectives are vital for creating truly sustainable societies. Therefore, we are committed to providing an inclusive and supportive work environment where everyone can flourish and reach their potential. We welcome applications from candidates of all backgrounds and encourage you to contact our recruitment team to discuss any accommodations you need during the application process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ramboll Sweden AB
(org.nr 556133-0506)
Krukmakargatan 21 (visa karta
)
118 51 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Huvudkontoret Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Ramboll Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8420447