Project Developer - Nordics
Flower Infrastructure Technologies AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-02-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Flower Infrastructure Technologies AB i Stockholm
About Flower
Flower provides the technological backbone that allows society to rely upon renewable energy production as its primary source of electricity. Here at Flower, we believe that electricity is the future and is the best way of combating the emission of greenhouse gasses. We want to lead the energy transition to make fundamental changes to the current electricity system!
At Flower, we operate a virtual power plant (VPP) where we connect to and control a vast heterogeneous pool of assets that we optimize to produce the most benefit for the electricity system locally, regionally, and system-wide. The Project Development Team develops grid-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) from start to finish which are optimized by our VPP to support the realization of our Swedish BESS pipeline.
About the role
Now we are looking for a Project Developer to work on our Grid-scale battery projects in Sweden. You will be joining our highly driven, dedicated project development team that plays a pivotal role in growing our business. As a key player in developing our projects from start to finish, you will be managing different stakeholders in all phases while also being responsible for your area of expertise, e.g. building permits or market regulations.
The main goal will consist of accomplishing the project's objectives professionally by setting the project's directions, and timeline as well as aligning resources and stakeholder relationships and expectations.
Working in a start-up environment is a fast-paced and exciting opportunity for many professionals. This means lots of freedom to impact and innovate, and a big responsibility to make things happen. With Flower, you'll be working in the frontier, collaborating alongside other technologies with both internal and external experts to innovate, maintain and provide the world with renewable energy.
Skillset
We believe that you are an outgoing person with excellent interpersonal and problem-solving skills as the job will require establishing and maintaining new partnerships and collaborations. You are proactive and solution-oriented with strong attention to detail. We are a great team today and see you as someone thriving in working collectively towards our ambitious goals. Experience in project development is a plus, but not necessary.
You are well-structured and have great writing, planning, and communication skills. You are used to working on projects involving many stakeholders and ensuring the progress and development of a project.
You hold an academic degree in engineering, economics, or any other relevant degree, preferably energy-focused. It is a great plus if you have 3-5 years of working experience within energy consultancy or project management, however, we encourage new graduates to apply as well.
Excellent communication skills in Swedish and English, both written and spoken are a requirement.
Deep knowledge of the local language of our target markets is a strong plus.
A working permit in Sweden is required.
Location
Our office is located in Söder Mälarstrand 21, near the Slussen subway station in Stockholm. We expect you to work together with the team and put your best foot forward in the office. However, we're flexible both with remote and office work.
More information.
We do a background check of all employees, as the security of the electricity system is our top priority.
Apply as soon as possible by submitting your CV and a short motivational letter where you describe what type of person you are, your career aspirations, and why you are interested in the position.
For more information about the company, please visit our website https://flowertech.se/.
We look forward to hearing from you! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Flower Infrastructure Technologies AB
(org.nr 559257-5558) Arbetsplats
Flower Kontakt
Rakhi Romarker rakhi@flowertech.se 0763404706 Jobbnummer
8486129