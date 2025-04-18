Project Design Lead Engineer
2025-04-18
The Design engineering work will comprise of the following areas;
• General packaging work through identification of current components and design of new components.
• Electrical, support to packaging, routing of wiring harnesses, design of new wiring harnesses, studies of functionality and implementation of those.
Include: simulations, sheet metal, plastics, electrical HW and wiring.
Design work will be done in: Catia/SolidWorks/Creo/NX/Saber. 2D & 3D.
The management side:
Work in an Agile way, coordinate activities. Manage features breakdown and story management. Good Communication skills to deal with internal/external stakeholders.
Knowledge of:
Jira/Scrum
Partnumber Management Tools
FMEA
Automotive project experience
PPAP
Quality Methods/Tools
Good experience of working with suppliers
As a person:
We believe that you are a team player, have customer focus and a result oriented mindset.
We also believe you are versatile and interested to learn more about the domain within your team's scope.
You are clear in your communication and manage fluent English
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-18
