Project Delivery & Region Real Estate Manager, North Europe

At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals, and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
We are looking for a Regional Real Estate Head with experience managing large construction project. In addition to supporting construction project within the Hitachi Energy business globally, your responsibility will be to establish and implement the Hitachi Energy real estate strategy and to ensure the business has the right premises at the right time and in the right place to achieve economy of operations and maximize utilization of facilities within your region. Ensure that an appropriate work environment is provided for all people and production units.
Our leaders are the engine for bringing the inclusion and diversity of thought to life and we need you who want to be a part of our journey!
Your responsibilities
You will support real estate Project delivery in major Hitachi Energy construction project globally
Develops strategic real estate plans for the medium term to enhance the Local Business Unit's facilities for both current and prescribed future needs. The outcome is a real estate master plan with required investments and space requirements to meet the strategy of the businesses. Maximizes efficiencies through consolidation and sub-letting initiatives.
To Manage the financial performance of the real estate for the business to meet or exceed committed performance levels.
You will manage assets in a cost efficient and economical way to improve profitability, productivity, and flexibility.
Establishes and regularly updates a detailed corporate real estate inventory of all HE owned, leased/rented sites, plots of land, offices, manufacturing facilities, warehouses, storage, parking, cafeteria, etc.
Supervises all major real estate investments in owned or leased facilities and ensures such investments are submitted for formal approval and in line with Company policy.
Benchmarks, monitors, and reports on related real estate occupancy costs for all facilities.
Acts as prime point of contact for local authorities for regulatory and compliance purposes.
Zero harm - (in conjunction with the HSE Managers) ensures that all activities led by Real Estate are undertaken with all necessary safety control measures to mitigate and eliminate hazards/risks.
Ensures (with HR Partner support) that the area of responsibility is properly organized, staffed, skilled and directed. Guides, motivates, and develops direct and indirect subordinates within HR policies.
Living Hitachi energy's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
You hold a university degree preferably from the related area
You have 10+ years of experience in Real Estate
Excellent Project Management skills with proven track record of managing construction projects
Experience with management of complex and diverse facilities
You contribute with your positive and proactive mindset, as well as with your ability to create a good atmosphere.
Proficiency in English and Swedish, both written and spoken, is required.
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD.
