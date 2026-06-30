Project Cybersecurity Lead
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Datajobb / Västerås Visa alla datajobb i Västerås
2026-06-30
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The opportunity
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) is a product group in Hitachi Energy, which develops, manufactures and sells DC transmission systems on a global market. HVDC technology is used to transmit electricity over long distances and for power transmission via submarine cables. It is also used to connect power systems.
At the HVDC Cybersecurity function team we ensure and improve a high level of cybersecurity across HVDC, in our projects and service agreements we are also responsible for our strategic cybersecurity initiatives, including the Cybersecurity Certification program (IEC 62443 & others), organizational compliance programs, and cybersecurity projects.
Our success is made possible by the dedication and competence of our people. Knowing this means we need leaders with a focus on developing and empowering their team and dedication to the Hitachi Energy company values.
For this position, we are looking for a collaborative, teamwork-oriented doer with a strong interest in cybersecurity and a willingness to share expertise. We welcome applications from experienced professionals who are keen to take their careers to the next level. To excel in this position, you will need to understand the Cybersecurity trends and work proactively to be one step ahead.
How you ́ll make an impact
Using your system and cybersecurity knowledge, you will help the other engineers in our projects to fulfill their responsibilities and help to align our cybersecurity base solution in tender works.
Support the Cybersecurity Engineers in their day-to-day activities.
Be part of the Cybersecurity Architecture team, that is focusing on streamlining all different cybersecurity topologies.
As Cybersecurity Lead Engineer you will be able to answer most questions in a tender, including suggested changes from a legal perspective.
Your background
You can demonstrate mastery of 62443-Framework in daily application and have knowledge of at least one other framework or regionally appropriate regulation.
Knowledge of one or more information security laws.
Knowledge of NIS-directive and the ISO 27001
You are an engaged person who thrives in a constantly changing environment and enjoys collaboration with employees, peers and beyond.
As you will be part of a company that operates on a global arena, fluency in English is required.
What we offer
• Collective agreement
• Flexible working time
• Health care and wellness allowance
• Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
• Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
• Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
• Supplementary compensation for parental leave
• Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
• More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply! Please note that applications will be reviewed after the vacation period in august.
Recruiting Manager Bjorn Lofgren, bjorn.x.lofgren@hitachienergy.com
, will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nawzad Rashid, +46 107-38 91 48, Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42, Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions should be directed to Talent Partner Fredrik Soder, fredrik.soder@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Västerås Jobbnummer
9984409