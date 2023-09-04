Project Cost Controller to ESS in Lund!
Do you have a good understanding of project management, finance and the ability to analyze? Are you looking for a new opportunity in an international environment and established organization who is leading within its field? This is a unique chance to work in a multi-disciplinary research centre, based on the world's most powerful neutron source. If this sounds interesting to you, don't hesitate to keep on reading!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Key roles and responsibilities of the Project Cost Controller is to support Project Management to ensure that the project in carried out within the budget and that costs are kept under control. You will independently manage, interrogate and maintain costs on designated work scopes with the ability to positively change and constantly strive for improvements. You will be an integral part of project teams and work closely with other project controls disciplines to provide an effective and value-added service.
You are offered
• At ESS you will be offered people with talent and passion as a unique opportunity to be involved in the development and building of a world leading facility for materials research
• As a consultant for Academic Work, we offer significant opportunities for you to grow professionally, build your network, and create valuable contacts for the future. Learn more about our consultant offer at our website
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Budget planning: assist in developing and establishing project budgets in consultation with project management and other stakeholders
• Cost tracking: continuously monitor project costs and compare these to the original budget
• Cost Forecasting: develop project cost forecasts based on current spending trends
• Identify deviations & action planning: responsible for identifying the causes of any deviations and when deviations are identified you work with project management to develop actions plans to correct the situation
• Reporting: prepare reports on project costs and present them to stakeholders, including project management and business management
• Documentation: ensure that all cost-related documents and recordings are accurate and up-to-date
• Risk Management: help identify and manage risks that may affect project costs and work to develop risk management strategies
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Experience within major EPCC Projects - Relevant experience in Project Controls and Project Delivery and ability to share best practice
• High level understanding of Earned Value Management and associated analysis
• Budget management, distribution, cost collection and forecasting experience
• Detailed working proficiency using Excel
• Experience of working with P6 Data
• Experience in liaising with Finance Department and ERP / Accounting Systems
• Strong stakeholder engagement skills and communication skills
• Member of APM / ACostE
Formal experience
• Years of experience: at least 3 years
• Computer skills: Microsoft Office and experience of managing projects in P6
• Language: English and preferably Swedish both orally and in writing
• Experience working as part of a centralised PMO function
To succeed in the role we think you
• Have very good communication skills, both orally and in writing
• A strong "drive"/delivery mentality
• Understand the context/larger picture
• Have a strong ability to plan, organize, execute, follow-up
• Are strategic and agile with the ability to challenge procedures and process to optimize delivery
Practical information
• Start: ASAP
• Work extent: Full-time
• Location: Lund
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
The company is a multi-disciplinary research centre based on the world's most powerful neutron source. You can read more about the company here! Ersättning
