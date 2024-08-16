Project Cost Controller for an innovative company in Lund
2024-08-16
Do you have a good understanding of project management, finance and the ability to analyze? Are you looking for a new opportunity in an international environment and established organization who is leading within its field? If this sounds interesting to you, don't hesitate to keep on reading!
Key roles and responsibilities of the Project Cost Controller is to support Project Management to ensure that the project is carried out within the budget and that costs are kept under control. You will independently manage, interrogate and maintain costs on designated work scopes with the ability to positively change and constantly strive for improvements. You will be an integral part of project teams and work closely with other project controls disciplines to provide an effective and value-added service.
You are offered
• At our client you will be offered to work with people with talent and passion who will help you grow
• As a consultant for Academic Work, we offer significant opportunities for you to grow professionally, build your network, and create valuable contacts for the future
Work tasks
• Budget planning: assist in developing and establishing project budgets in consultation with project management and other stakeholders
• Cost tracking: continuously monitor project costs and compare these to the original budget
• Cost Forecasting: develop project cost forecasts based on current spending trends
• Identify deviations & action planning: responsible for identifying the causes of any deviations and when deviations are identified you work with project management to develop actions plans to correct the situation
• Reporting: prepare reports on project costs and present them to stakeholders, including project management and business management
• Documentation: ensure that all cost-related documents and recordings are accurate and up-to-date
• Risk Management: help identify and manage risks that may affect project costs and work to develop risk management strategies
Formal experience
• Years of experience: at least 3 years
• Computer skills: Microsoft Office and preferably experience of managing projects in Primavera P6 Data
• Language: English and preferably Swedish both orally and in writing
• Experience working as part of a centralised PMO function
In more detail, we see that you have the following
• Experience within major EPCC Projects - Relevant experience in Project Controls and Project Delivery
• High level understanding of Earned Value Management and associated analysis
• Budget management, distribution, cost collection and forecasting experience
• Detailed working proficiency using Excel
• Experience in liaising with Finance Department and ERP / Accounting Systems
• Strong stakeholder engagement skills and communication skills
To succeed in the role we think you have
• A very good communication skills, both orally and in writing
• A strong "drive"/delivery mentality
• Understand the context/larger picture
• Have a strong ability to plan, organize, execute, follow-up
• Are strategic and agile with the ability to challenge procedures and process to optimize delivery
Practical information
• Start: According to the agreement
• Work extent: Full-time
• Location: Lund
• According to the agreement
• This is a long-term position, after which you will be employed by Academic Work and work as a consultant with our client
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase.
Read more about ESS here! Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
