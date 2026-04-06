Project Coordinator Service Operations
Incluso AB / Administratörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla administratörsjobb i Södertälje
2026-04-06
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Södertälje
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Project Coordinator Service Operations for a company in Södertälje. Start is ASAP, 1 year limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Södertälje.
Role Summary
• Provide proactive, independent programme coordination and business support to the Service Operations organisation, with a strong focus on driving execution, managing risks, and ensuring follow-through on actions across both programme delivery and business-as-usual activities.
• Operate with a high degree of independence, sound judgement and anticipation to identify risks, delays, and dependencies early, and ensure they are actively tracked, escalated and addressed.
• Act as a central coordination point to maintain momentum across initiatives, ensuring alignment, transparency and accountability.
• Coordinate complex activities, meetings and cross-functional follow-up, maintaining clear oversight of actions, decisions, risks and timelines. Prepare structured reporting and status updates to support effective decision-making, drawing on data from multiple sources.
• Maintain accurate trackers, governance artefacts and shared resources, ensuring visibility of progress and gaps.
• Support onboarding/offboarding coordination and contribute hands-on to selected programme activities.
• Provide basic budget follow-up and procurement support in line with established processes.
Job Responsibilities
Programme Coordination, Risk & Action Management
• Drive structured coordination across programmes and initiatives by tracking actions, risks, issues and dependencies, ensuring clear ownership and timely follow-up.
• Maintain and continuously update programme trackers (actions, risks, decisions, milestones), proactively identifying delays or misalignment and driving resolution or escalation where needed.
• Act as a central point of coordination to ensure decisions are documented, actions are assigned, and commitments are followed through across stakeholders.
• Support programme governance by preparing status reports, risk summaries and progress updates, ensuring leadership has clear visibility of delivery health.
• Proactively follow up on outstanding actions, challenging delays and ensuring accountability across stakeholders.
Administration
• Maintain high-quality, structured programme documentation, trackers and governance artefacts, ensuring accuracy, consistency and real-time visibility.
• Coordinate onboarding and offboarding activities, ensuring timely access, system readiness and alignment with programme needs.
• Maintain shared resources (calendars, trackers, documentation) with a focus on enabling transparency and efficient execution.
Document Preparation
• Prepare structured reports, dashboards and presentations that provide clear visibility of progress, risks, delays and actions.
• Gather and synthesise information from multiple sources to support decision-making and programme oversight.
Programme and Initiative Support
• Actively support delivery by coordinating activities, tracking deliverables and ensuring alignment across workstreams.
• Participate in working groups to provide structure, ensure documentation quality, and drive follow-through on agreed actions.
Experience
• Proven experience in program coordination, PMO, project support or operations coordination within a complex, fast-paced environment.
• Demonstrated experience in tracking actions, risks, issues and dependencies, with a strong focus on follow-up and delivery.
• Experience preparing status reporting, dashboards or leadership updates.
• Exposure to governance structures, program tracking or PMO frameworks is highly desirable.
Skills
• Strong coordination and execution discipline - ability to drive follow-ups and ensure accountability.
• Risk and issue awareness - able to identify early signals of delays, gaps or misalignment and act on them.
• Planning and prioritisation - able to manage multiple activities, deadlines and dependencies simultaneously.
• Structured communication - clear and concise in documenting actions, decisions and status updates.
• Attention to detail and data accuracy in maintaining trackers, documentation and reporting.
• Problem-solving mindset with the ability to anticipate needs and remove blockers.
Strong proficiency in standard office and collaboration tools (e.g. Excel, PowerPoint, Teams, SharePoint or similar).
This role requires fluency in both Swedish and English.
This is a full-time consultant position in Södertälje through Incluso. Start is ASAP, 1 year limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Södertälje .
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7517907-1930948". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Storgatan (visa karta
)
151 71 SÖDERTÄLJE Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
9838355