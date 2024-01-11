Project Coordinator for SPI Global Play AB
We are now expanding and are therefore looking for a full-time Project Coordinator. The position is Malmö, Sweden based, with international travel expected. We have high demands on you as an applicant, but we also offer diverse and challenging work with great development potential in an international environment.
SPI Global Play is the leading full concept supplier and manufacturer within leisure and entertainment industry. We plan, design, develop, produce, install and service everything from small play structures to large experience-based leisure facilities and multi-leisure centers. SPI Global Play AB is a part of the international group 'Global Leisure Group' and works closely with its sister companies in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Italy, Belgium, Germany, Austria, Slovakia, Poland and Middle East.
Our business idea is to offer companies all around the globe complete concepts and turn-key solutions to create unique experience-based activities for all ages in public and commercial environments.
You can find more information on our website: www.spiglobalplay.com
About the Project Coordinator position:
The Project Management department is responsible for planning, executing and following-up projects all around the world. You will start with working closely with our existing Project Coordinators, learn to execute variety of different type of projects, and then move on to handling your own projects. This is a vital role for our continued growth. We are currently looking for a candidate who will compliment this department with their experience and skills.
The Project Coordinator work consists of planning the project and its timeline, placing material orders, communicating and negotiating with different suppliers and our production units, arranging the freight, booking the personnel and resources for the job as well as instructing the installers, builders, artists and decorators on site. Your daily tasks will also involve a great deal of administrative work to make sure everything is saved and updated in our CRM system, every project is properly planned and prepared, procedures are followed and progress of the project is monitored. You will be in daily contact with colleagues, customers, suppliers and partners around the globe.
Your main tasks:
Plan, coordinate and follow-up projects and initiated processes
Outline project objectives clearly
Arrange the necessary resources and tools
Order the necessary material
Communicate with customers about their projects and provide high-level customer service
Negotiate with contractors and suppliers
Take part in project meetings and proposing adjustments
Make logistical arrangements
Coordinate day-to-day operational aspects of the project realization
Arrange and organize all project-related paperwork
Update and actively work with our CRM-system
Follow the agreed budget and implement cost-saving measures
Monitor the costs, progress and quality of project
Coordinate with the involved parties to keep the agreed timeline of the project
Qualifications and skills:
To succeed in this position, it's important you are passionate about project planning, like to work result-oriented, enjoy administrative work, as well as customer service and communication.
It's mandatory that you already have at least 1-2 years of experience with similar tasks. In addition to this, you will receive a broad training and support from our existing Project Coordinators and colleagues within the rest of the organization.
You know how to prioritize, work well independently as well as have great skills to be a part of a bigger team. You are structured and stress-resistant; you have a good planning ability for your own and others' work. Multitasking, working with many tasks and projects at the same time and working under pressure to meet deadlines is something you thrive for. It is important that you like working with customers, are well motivated and most of all a team player, as you will need to work closely with several departments from our various offices.
As a person you are responsible, well organized, good at communications and pay attention to detail. It's important that you are solution-oriented, can anticipate obstacles and problems, and make quick but well-founded decisions. Since you will be responsible for keeping the budget of the project, you need to have a good understanding of numbers and finances.
A high standard of Excel knowledge is fundamental along with a strong understanding of Microsoft Office in general. We expect you have good proficiency in English in both speech and writing, other language skills are advantageous.
In this position you will also be required to travel internationally to the different projects on regular basis.
It is a requirement that you have a driving license and your own car.
Does this sound like a job for you? If yes, we look forward to receiving your application!
Selection and interviews will be ongoing.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-10
E-post: employment@spiglobalplay.com
Skrittgatan 8
213 77 MALMÖ
Head of Sales Support
Alina Klavina employment@spiglobalplay.com 040216350
8383672