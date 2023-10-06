Project Coordinator for our client in Gothenburg (hybrid work)
Sway Sourcing Sweden AB / Byggjobb / Göteborg Visa alla byggjobb i Göteborg
2023-10-06
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sway Sourcing Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige Publiceringsdatum2023-10-06Arbetsuppgifter
Our client has been pushing the boundaries of innovation and technology for many years. You will be joining a division of the client that is a global leader in manufacturing tools and machinery for the construction and stone industries. As a General PMO Coordinator, you will join the client's PMO Team in a location close to Gothenburg.
The job is in the Concrete Surface and Floors product category, which involves designing construction machines for creating concrete floors. This includes everything from preparing the site to pouring concrete and using diamond tools to grind and achieve a high gloss finish.
You will be working in a diverse international setting, collaborating with various departments including R&D, manufacturing, purchasing, and compliance. As a Project Coordinator, your primary duties will involve planning, analyzing product costs, and managing materials for prototype builds within projects. You will closely collaborate with the Project Manager, acting as a central figure that ensures the project runs smoothly. In addition to your core responsibilities, you will also be involved in tasks such as certification and supplier cooperation, all of which are essential for advancing the project.
Job Assignments
• Keeping a comprehensive record of all components, including their structure, timing, cost, and compliance
• Procuring materials for prototype builds, which involves managing purchase orders, logistics, and tracking
• Working closely with the Project Manager to closely monitor the project's progress and make necessary adjustments when required
• Providing the project team with expertise in processes as needed
• Actively participating in enhancing the current processes and project management methods
Requirements
• A bachelor's degree from a university, along with a few years of professional experience and a keen interest in project management
• Experience working in a cross functional work environment and managing multiple tasks simultaneously
• You possess strong analytical capabilities and in the area of planning
• You have excellent communication skills and thrive on collaborating with individuals from various backgrounds
• You are a valuable team player who is great at solving problems and pays meticulous attention to detail
• Fluent in English and Swedish, both written and spoken
Tillträde och ansökan
Start date: ASAP/2023-10-16
End date: 2024-10-31. Possibility of extension
Deadline: 2023-10-10
Remote work: 50%
Location: the Gothenburg area
Contact person: +46 790 062 711
Selections and interviews are ongoing!Om företaget
Sway Sourcing is a modern company that recruits in several industries on the Swedish labor market. We match candidates' skills and knowledge with the company's needs. Sway Sourcing has a company management and staff with extensive experience in the recruitment industry, both as owners and employees. We have a large network within the industries we specialize in and can therefore find the candidates who quickly become an asset for the companies. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "460". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sway Sourcing Sweden AB
(org.nr 559360-7517), https://swaysourcing.com/ Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing Kontakt
Isabel Tataje isabel@swaysourcing.com +46 79 006 27 11 Jobbnummer
8170811