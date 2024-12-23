Project Coordinator
Stift The Stockholm Environment Institute, Sei / Hälsoskyddsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla hälsoskyddsjobb i Stockholm
2024-12-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stift The Stockholm Environment Institute, Sei i Stockholm
The Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT) is a public-private initiative launched in 2019 by the governments of Sweden and India, focusing on low-carbon transitions in the heavy industry sector. LeadIT connects countries and companies from advanced and emerging economies, aiming for net-zero carbon emissions in industry by 2050. Currently, LeadIT includes 18 countries and 23 companies, with its Secretariat hosted by Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI) at the SEI Headquarters in Stockholm. The LeadIT mission for 2024-2026 introduces a new pillar on industry transition platforms to spearhead broader partnerships on industry transition.
The role
This full-time role is crucial for assisting international collaboration, developing industry transition partnerships, and supporting broader partnerships in industrial decarbonization in line with LeadIT's 2024-2026 mission.
The successful candidate will work within a wider team contributing to the global industrial decarbonization agenda, collaborating closely with colleagues and partners. The work is highly multisectoral, encompassing innovation, industry and trade policies, as well as climate and sustainability affairs.
Key duties and responsibilities
Within the LeadIT Secretariat, contribute to program delivery for global industrial decarbonization and provide support to colleagues, members and partners of LeadIT.
Liaise with colleagues, members, stakeholders and partners to ensure coordination and effective delivery, with a focus on impact and partnerships for global industrial decarbonization in emerging and developing economies, with a particular focus on India.
Assist in planning, preparing and executing LeadIT engagements, including supporting the Secretariat's work on events with India as well as global engagements.
Represent LeadIT in meetings related to industry decarbonization and assist other team members representing LeadIT internally and externally.
Prepare analytical briefs, reports and communications for stakeholders, both independently and in collaboration with others.
Support work across all pillars within the LeadIT framework as assigned by the Head of the Secretariat.
Who you are
We are seeking a professional with at least three years of progressive experience in project coordination and policy engagement in areas such as industry transition, climate change mitigation, trade and corporate sustainability. Experience in heavy industries (e.g steel, cement) or knowledge of these sectors - through industry involvement or government work - is beneficial. Expertise in the energy sector, industrial supply chains or emissions reduction is particularly valued.
Relevant experience includes industry-related multilateral and governmental cooperation in the green transition. Experience in emerging economies (e.g. India) is valued, and applicants from the Global South are encouraged.
Formal qualifications, skills and experience
A university degree or equivalent in a relevant field such as economics, social science or engineering.
Project management and program delivery skills.
Strong partnership development skills, with experience working with governments, the private sector and international entities.
Fluency in English is required; additional language skills are advantageous.
A track record of program work and liaising with stakeholders.
Experience working in emerging economies is an advantage.
Desirable skill set
Analytical thinking: the ability to identify and communicate the broader context of the work.
Respectful and effective collaboration within a diverse team.
Ability to work well both independently and as part of a team.
Strong multitasking and prioritization skills in a high-paced environment.
A supportive and cooperative attitude within LeadIT and SEI.
Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
Demonstrated interest in and experience with LeadIT's core mission.
Problem-solving skills, creative thinking and adaptability in dynamic and uncertain environments.
Experience in external-facing report writing and preparation is desirable.
Our offer
At SEI HQ, we offer a stimulating position in an international environment. You will be part of a leading multinational, multidisciplinary and multilingual team of experts in an organization where the well-being and development of our employees are a top priority.
Employment with SEI HQ includes:
Collective agreement, including occupational pension and many other collectively agreed benefits.
Annual healthcare contribution and additional benefits aimed at promoting employee well-being, such as annual health check-ups.
Opportunities for professional growth and development.
Flexible work hours, 37.5-hour workweek and a generous number of vacation days.
The opportunity to be part of tackling environmental and development challenges and developing solutions for a sustainable future for all.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stift The Stockholm Environment Institute, Sei
, http://www.sei.org
Linnégatan 87D (visa karta
)
104 51 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Stift The Stockholm Environment Institute, Sei Jobbnummer
9078773