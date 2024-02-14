Project Coordinator
Vestas Northern Europe AB / Administratörsjobb / Malmö Visa alla administratörsjobb i Malmö
2024-02-14
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vestas Northern Europe AB i Malmö
, Burlöv
, Landskrona
, Halmstad
, Alvesta
eller i hela Sverige
Would you like to join the most sustainable company in the world and #powerthesolutions together? If you are ready to work with onshore projects in the wind energy sector, this position is a great choice for you! As our next Project Coordinator, you will be actively supporting the Project Manager and Site Manager in ensuring wind turbine installation projects are planned and executed within the scope of the contract, on time and within budget.
Region NCE > SBU NCE Construction & Operations > Project Coordination North & West 1
Vestas Northern and Central Europe is a sales business unit covering Scandinavia, UK, Ireland, Poland, the Baltics, Germany, Benelux, and Eastern Europe. We are responsible for the Sales function, Project, Installation and Service of wind farms throughout these regions. We aim to be the No. 1 performing business unit within Vestas, and we aim to make Vestas North and Central Europe the best place to work.
Construction is responsible for installation, commission and finally handover of wind farms to the client. Working closely together with the client and other stakeholders is a key parameter to ensure this happens safely, efficiently and with a high-quality standard. The Project Coordination team is supporting Construction, working closely with the Logistics, Procurement and Finance department. The team must keep the project on budget and on schedule and furthermore ensure that our quality, safety and quality standards are met. As a Project Coordinator you will therefore be closely liaising with internal and external stakeholders. We have an open culture where cooperation and good communication skills are prerequisites for reaching good results.
Responsibilities
Coordinate and supervise fulfilment of safety and environment procedures related to projects
Represent the organisation in front of customers, subcontractors and project management teams in projects related correspondence, meetings, and negotiations
Ongoing and independent support of Project Manager in ensuring the key requirements for each project including profitability, cash flow and time
Develop and monitor projects time plans as well as establish action and recovery plans to ensure compliance with internal targets, local legislations, and customer/ contract expectations
Perform risk and opportunities management within the projects, including strategies, action plans and follow-up
Make sure that a contract management plan is defined and delivered on project level, as well as a project quality plan and project documentation
Support the implementation of new processes and procedures in Vestas's project management and site installation
Qualifications
Degree or equal within science, engineering, or a commercial field
Experience working with projects or coordination
Contractual knowledge is an additional benefit
Good IT skills, experience in SAP or similar ERP system is an additional benefit
Fluent in English
Competencies
You have solid coordination skills
Advanced communication skills and a customer-focused attitude
You can communicate in a clear and structured way
You are organised, technical, and have good attention to detail
Positive personality and not afraid to reach out to people
Willingness to dive into technical details and topics
In a time-sensitive setting you demonstrate composure and commitment to your work
What we offer
Apart from a competitive benefit package you get to join a team of skilled and committed colleagues who are all enthusiastic about wind energy and provide strategic solutions to our customers. You will work in an open and flexible environment with competent and positive colleagues who are prepared to help when needed. By joining Vestas, you will have the opportunity to develop a career with a major wind power company within an exciting and growing industry.
Additional information
Primary work location: Malmö, Sweden
Expected travel: up to 15 days per year
Applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis, however, please note we do amend or withdraw our jobs and reserve the right to do so at any time, including prior to the advertised closing date. Please be advised to apply on or before 13/03/2024 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vestas Northern Europe AB
(org.nr 556443-1574) Arbetsplats
Malmö Jobbnummer
8468742