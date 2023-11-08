Project Coordinator
JobBusters AB / Kulturjobb / Stockholm Visa alla kulturjobb i Stockholm
2023-11-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos JobBusters AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Publiceringsdatum2023-11-08Kvalifikationer
• Project support experience for digital projects and initiatives
• Experience in a digital operations, project support or events production role
• Experience in supporting and setting up online events and using digital conference tools is beneficial
• Fluent in English, written and spoken
• Experience using project management tools
• Experience using MS applications
• Being a fan of the Minecraft franchise is a big plus!
Job Description
We are looking for a Project Coordinator to our client in Stockholm!
Our client's Operations department is comprised of five different areas of support to the Stockholm studio: Finance, Human Resources, IT, People Experience, and Operations Production. The Operations Production team are looking for someone to support projects and initiatives that enable the rest of the studio. The focus for the Operations Production team is to promote basic hygiene across the Stockholm studio and ensure that people and teams have the info and access they need to perform and collaborate. You will be involved in a variety of projects and initiatives, from helping set up online studio events, assisting with vendor management processes, supporting people on/offboarding programs of work, working with colleagues in our client's Redmond Studio on studio-wide projects, to collaborating on improved studio processes. You will work with a variety of people in both Stockholm and Redmond. This role reports to the Operations Director.
Responsibilities:
• Manage assigned tasks which are incoming to the Operations Production team.
• Track task status and communicate updates to the Operations Production team and project teammate.
• Be a point of contact for operational support requests.
• Support the Operations Production team with setting up and facilitating cross-studio events, such as charity initiatives, hackathons, and game sessions.
• Support the Operations Production team with Stockholm studio communication-centric events such as weekly studio meetings, team sharing sessions and learning initiatives.
• Support the Vendor Manager with managing candidate interview schedules and feedback communication with hiring managers.
• Support the Operations Production team with planning and facilitating Operations events, such as all-hands meetings, team retrospectives, and team offsite.
Company Description
Our client is a Swedish computer game company with headquarters in Stockholm. The company has released several popular games. The corporate language here is English.
About JobBusters
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
When you join JobBusters
As a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us and we offer, among other things, a digital solution that helps our employees find tools to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
Salary
By agreement.
Admission and Application
Full time position, 40h/week. The position will start 2023-12-01 and the assignment is expected to run until 2024-06-01 with possibility of extension. For this assignment you will be employed by JobBusters and work as a consultant for our client in Stockholm. Submit your application in English today, as interviews are ongoing. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "5494". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jobbusters AB
(org.nr 556826-5606), http://jobbusters.se/ Arbetsplats
JobBusters Kontakt
Jennifer Norin jennifer.norin@jobbusters.se +46 70 838 03 96 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där JobBusters AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8248829