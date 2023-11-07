Project Coordinator
Why you should apply
Are you a star at coordinating and love to compile, analyse data and transform it into comprehensible and clean presentations for the best possible decision making? Apply to be our next Project Coordinator, today!
Who we are
We are the Project Management Office for Scania. We work in a global environment with solution development of Scania and TRATON trucks and buses. With our mix of backgrounds, experiences and competencies we help each other to enable daily growth and learning for business success.
The culture within our organization is characterised by openness, diversity and respect for the individual. For the right person who takes responsibility for their development, Scania offers many opportunities to develop your career both nationally as well as internationally.
Job Description
We are now looking for our next Project Coordinator, a central role in the project team. We have several running projects in different phases and new exciting projects coming in. This opportunity will give you the possibility to contribute with your competence and develop your skills by:
Compiling/extracting data and make cutting edge reports and presentations of project status.
Moderate cross-functional follow-up meetings to secure deliveries.
Work close together with Umbrella Project Managers to solve current needs according to the project plans.
Continuously improve Way of Working together with other Project Coordinators and Umbrella Project Manager teams.
To be successful in this position, you need to find both Excel and PowerPoint both fun and exciting tools to utilize.
It is very deserving if you have previous experience from an international environment within the product development area. Most preferrably, you have knowledge and insights about Scanias product development process. You feel comfortable with organizing and preparing complex documents, including gathering and summarizing data for special reports.
Your Profile
As a person, you are curious and responsive to your environment. You have a good way of structuring your work by planning ahead and predicting possible consequences. You have strong communication skills and presenting in larger groups in English (written and oral) is something you feel comfortable with.
You have a relevant education at a university- level and enjoy the complexity of looking into details as well as seeing the bigger picture in a cross-functional context.
You thrive by working in teams as well as individually. You enjoy a dynamic work environment where agile and conventional development methods co-exist.
Application
If you have any questions in regard to this position, don't hesitate to contact:
Therése Sandberg (Hiring manager): therese.sandberg@scania.com
Submit your CV, and relevant certificates to apply.
Apply as soon as possible, but no later than 21th of November 2023. Ongoing selection and interviews will take place and the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
